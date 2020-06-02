High School athletic fields have laid mostly dormant for months since the decision was made in mid-March to shut down the spring season.
But that will soon change as Sarasota County this week announced its plan to allow the return of voluntary summer workouts for high schools, which will come in stages.
In an email sent to county schools from District Athletic Director James Slaton, the county said it will begin this plan beginning with the first of four phases on June 15.
"Everybody is happy to get the ball rolling and return to normalcy," Venice Athletic Director Pete Dombroski said. "I think it's great for the community. Everybody loves coming to high school sports.
"I think it will help them get back to normalcy on Friday nights at 7:30, watching kickoff or watching volleyball."
The Phase 1 goes through June 26 and comes with its fair share of guidelines.
The main protocols are:
— Workouts limited to one hour
— Limit four workouts per week
— Groups of 10 or less (one coach to nine students). Athletes are required to social distance.
— No one may stay after the workout
— Students must bring their own water bottle and towel (no water fountain use)
— No spectators or visitors
Phase 2, which starts June 29 through July 10, keeps much of the same restrictions, but adds an extra hour of weight room workouts.
Phase 3 (July 13-24), will allow up to three hours total of workouts per day.
The Final phase, which extends to the first day of official fall practices per the FHSAA, will adhere to FHSAA guidelines.
All protocol will also abide by the FHSAA rules and standards set by the Center for Disease Control. They will be evaluated and adjusted throughout the process.
The only issue now is getting the athletes prepared with paperwork and physicals before June 15.
"The hardest part right now is the short notice," Dombroski said. "We're scrambling to get physicals done next Monday because athletes can't start on the 15th unless they have their physicals complete. That's the challenge."
Charlotte County is close on Sarasota's heels, but isn't quite ready to divulge their plan according to Charlotte High athletic director Brian Nolan.
County athletic directors have been working on a return to action plan since early May under the direction of county athletic director Mike Desjardins, but have not finalized any plans just yet, Nolan said.
The county is making sure they have acquired enough personal protection equipment (PPE) for the area schools for when the time comes to reopen athletics.
DeSoto County has yet to decide on their reopening plan, but officials will meet today to discuss the issue according to DeSoto County High athletic director Leighia Murphy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.