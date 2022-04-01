VENICE — Steve Constantino suspected it was only a matter of time before his undefeated Venice softball squad made some game-changing mistakes.
He just didn’t expect them to happen all in one night.
Venice (12-1) committed three errors in the field, caused unforced outs on the basepaths and served up four home runs to Lady Sailors batters on the way to a 15-3 loss at Venice High.
“This game was coming at some point,” Constantino said. “Our inability to go to the plate in the first three or four innings of the game with a game plan caught up with us.
“If you can’t score until the third, fourth or fifth innings of games, you’re gonna be in trouble against good teams. That’s all this comes down to.”
Sarasota (9-4) took control early as Brooke Bendel hit the first of two home runs to straightaway center field to open the second inning. Then, Rylee Miller doubled and two batters later, Allyson Becker hit an RBI single to take an early 2-0 lead off Venice starter Layne Preece, who entered the game with a sub-1.00 ERA.
Once Preece allowed a home run to Miller to open the fourth, she was pulled for left-handed senior Karsyn Rutherford, who promptly allowed a two-run shot to Becker two batters later — turning the deficit to 5-0.
Though Taylor Halback sparked the offense with a single, double and a home run, Venice killed its rallies with base-running mistakes and quick outs at the plate.
There were moments when Venice threatened Sarasota’s lead, but couldn’t break through.
Trailing 5-0 in the bottom of the fourth, Halback opened the inning with a double and later scored on an RBI single by freshman Riley Sullivan. One batter later, however, Sailors catcher Jaydan Baker picked off Sullivan.
The Indians mounted a rally the next inning, too, when Bailee Riggins opened with a single and KK Smith brought her home on a single of her own. Then, with two outs and Smith on second, Karsyn Rutherford hit a flare that looked as if it would fall in the infield, but she was ruled out due to runner’s interference from Smith — ending the inning.
“We had a runner on with Taylor Halback in the on-deck circle, but we can’t get to her because of the runner’s interference,” Constantino said of the missed opportunity. “We have been running the bases terrible all year, and we did it twice tonight.
“All the little things we’ve been doing wrong were going to come to a head at some point, and it did tonight.”
Still, despite the mistakes, the Indians entered the final frame trailing the Sailors, 6-3, and the lead within reach.
That’s when Sarasota really got started.
The Sailors sent 14 hitters to the plate as they scored nine runs including a three-run home run from Brooke Bendel – her second homer of the night.
Venice will have a chance to get back in its groove at Braden River on Monday night.
“This was our wake-up call that we have to get back to work,” Constantino said. “We’ll be fine after this. We were going to lose at some point. No one goes undefeated.
“We needed this because the more you go undefeated, the more you mentally go on cruise control and assume the game will just work itself out.”
