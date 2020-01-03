Boys basketball
Lehigh Shootout
North Port vs. Dunbar, 11 a.m.
Port Charlotte vs. Gibbs, 4:15 p.m.
Venice vs. Saint Cloud, 5:45 p.m.
Girls basketball
DeSoto vs. Venice. at Lemon Bay, Noon
Imagine at Lemon Bay, 1:30 p.m.
Girls soccer
Venice at Southeastern, 9 a.m.
Lemon Bay at Key West, 10 a.m.
Wrestling
North Port at Somerset Scramble IBT, 8 a.m.
