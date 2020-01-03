Sun preps logo

Boys basketball

Lehigh Shootout

North Port vs. Dunbar, 11 a.m.

Port Charlotte vs. Gibbs, 4:15 p.m.

Venice vs. Saint Cloud, 5:45 p.m.

Girls basketball

DeSoto vs. Venice. at Lemon Bay, Noon

Imagine at Lemon Bay, 1:30 p.m.

Girls soccer

Venice at Southeastern, 9 a.m.

Lemon Bay at Key West, 10 a.m.

Wrestling

North Port at Somerset Scramble IBT, 8 a.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments