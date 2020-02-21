Baseball
Venice at HSBN Invitational in Miami, TBD
College Baseball
Games at North Charlotte Regional Park unless otherwise notes
Eastern Michigan University at Villanova University, 11 a.m.
Saint Louis University at Northeastern University, 11:30 a.m.
St. Bonaventure University at North Dakota State University, Noon at South County Regional Park
Eastern Michigan University at Northeastern University, 3 p.m.
Otterbein University at Misericordia University, 3 p.m.
St. Bonaventure University at North Dakota State University, 3 p.m. at South County Regional Park
Otterbein University at Mitchell College, 6:30 p.m.
Softball
Lemon Bay at Mariner, 7 p.m.
Water Polo
Windermere at Venice girls (1 p.m.) and boys (2 p.m)
