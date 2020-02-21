Baseball

Venice at HSBN Invitational in Miami, TBD

College Baseball

Games at North Charlotte Regional Park unless otherwise notes

Eastern Michigan University at Villanova University, 11 a.m.

Saint Louis University at Northeastern University, 11:30 a.m.

St. Bonaventure University at North Dakota State University, Noon at South County Regional Park

Eastern Michigan University at Northeastern University, 3 p.m.

Otterbein University at Misericordia University, 3 p.m.

St. Bonaventure University at North Dakota State University, 3 p.m.  at South County Regional Park

Otterbein University at Mitchell College, 6:30 p.m. 

Softball

Lemon Bay at Mariner, 7 p.m.

Water Polo

Windermere at Venice girls (1 p.m.) and boys (2 p.m)

