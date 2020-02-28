Baseball

Venice at Palmetto, 1 p.m.

College Baseball

Snowbird Classic

All games at North Charlotte Regional Park

Eastern Michigan University at Villanova University, 11 a.m.

Saint Louis University at Northeastern University, 11:30 a.m.

Eastern Michigan University at Northeastern University, 3 p.m.

Otterbein University at Misericordia University, 3 p.m.

Otterbein University at Mitchell College, 6:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Regional meets at Osceola, Lemon Bay and Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments