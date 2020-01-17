Sun preps logo

Today’s calendar

Boys basketball

Wally Keller Shootout at Charlotte

Community Christian vs. Community School, 11:20 a.m.

Lemon Bay vs. Dunbar, 1 p.m.

Venice vs. Bartow, 6 p.m.

North Port vs. Evangelical Christian, 7:40 p.m.

Charlotte vs. Blanche-Ely, 8:20 p.m.

Wrestling

Venice at St. Cloud, 9 a.m.

North Port at Pinellas Park IBT, 8 a.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments