Today’s calendar
Boys basketball
Wally Keller Shootout at Charlotte
Community Christian vs. Community School, 11:20 a.m.
Lemon Bay vs. Dunbar, 1 p.m.
Venice vs. Bartow, 6 p.m.
North Port vs. Evangelical Christian, 7:40 p.m.
Charlotte vs. Blanche-Ely, 8:20 p.m.
Wrestling
Venice at St. Cloud, 9 a.m.
North Port at Pinellas Park IBT, 8 a.m.
