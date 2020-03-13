A statewide mandate that, as of Friday, closed all Florida schools until at least March 30 in response to the spread of the coronavirus means that all area high school athletics will be on hold during that time.
No high school team will be allowed to play or practice. The decision comes after virtually all professional and college sports leagues closed down.
“We’ve been informed that students are to be kept home from school the week after Spring Break,” a memo from Sarasota County Schools said. “That means that students are off next week for Spring Break and one additional week (in total, March 16 to March 27).
“In addition, effective March 16, all extracurricular activities — including all in-state and out-of-state field trips and athletics — are canceled until further notice. This includes any scheduled practices.”
Charlotte County soon followed with a similar message that all athletics will be canceled until at least March 27.
Coaches, players and athletic directors are trying process the news and expressed hope that the spring season will eventually reopen.
“I said I could see this dropping us back two weeks and sure enough it came out today, but it was indefinitely. I didn’t think it would be indefinite,” North Port Athletic Director Tony Miller said. “I feel for all of our coaches and athletes.
“We have some kids who are doing some really good things, and that’s not just us, there’s some phenomenal athletes in southwest Florida and they may have just played their last game. It’s tough.”
Though it comes with a little bit of shock, most officials say they knew something like this was coming.
“This was inevitable when it was as high as the NBA and trickled down to the NCAA and then us,” Venice softball coach Steve Constantino said. “The health and welfare of the kids is what’s most important and we have to trust those who know more than we do.
“If we get back out for the last few weeks and the postseason, everyone would be happy with that at this point. But I don’t know if we’ll get that opportunity.”
Port Charlotte’s baseball team had a game scheduled against DeSoto County Friday night and starting senior pitcher Tyler Zylstra was sitting in the dugout when the news broke.
As the JV teams continued to play, coaches and school officials discussed whether or not the games would be canceled effective Friday night. It was eventually determined that the games would be canceled, sparking uncertainty about Zylstra’s, along with many others’, senior season.
“I think the government and school boards are doing the right thing, but they’re also taking away something I love and other athletes love,” Zylstra said. “I just really hope this doesn’t take away my whole senior season. This year was supposed to be the best one, and now I don’t even know if i’ll even get to play it.”
