Mike Schyck is a 50-something who has wrestled at the highest levels nationally and internationally and is therefore in better shape than most people half his age.
As someone who grew up on a lake in Michigan, spent some of his childhood in Colorado, is always pushing his own limits, perhaps it is no surprise the Lemon Bay wrestling coach is undertaking an epic, 2,000-mile hike along the entire length of the Appalachian Trail.
But …
“I’m going to rat myself out here, truth be known – I am not an expert hiker,” Schyck said Friday.
Schyck is undertaking the challenge in order to raise money for the Manta Rays’ wrestling program. It serves the dual purpose of teaching his charges about the need to always push one’s own limits.
“I try to get my guys motivated in certain ways and you try to get them to do different things that they’re not comfortable with,” Schyck said. “I know my parents are concerned and people are worried, but I’m going out for a walk here, you know? They don’t see it that way.”
The genesis of this particular idea came from Schyck’s discovery of David Goggins, a former Navy Seal who fell out of shape, but rallied back to tackle ultramarathons.
“I’m not sitting here saying I’m a Navy Seal, but I’m wired in a similar way,” Schyck said.
Goggins tackled ultramarathons not knowing what all went into training for one. Schyck is doing roughly the same thing with this long-distance hike.
“He finished it, but he said it was the hardest thing he had ever done and it was probably torture,” Schyck said. “I’m going to do this and I think I have enough in me to go do it and be OK. That’s how I’m looking at it.”
Schyck has spent his mornings logging miles around Englewood Beach with a 35-pound pack. He and his son, Lance, have been on parts of the trail over the years, hiking to the summit of Blood Mountain in Georgia. Nearby in Neil’s Gap is a hiking resupply point, one of the first on the trail, roughly 30 miles from the trail’s start. There is a tree filled with the shoes of failed hikers.
“It’s where most people who hike the first 30 miles to that point say, ‘Nope, I can’t do this’ and they throw their shoes in the tree,” Schyck said. “I’m kind of anxious to get to that point so I can get past it and smile at it.”
Schcyk is hoping to raise $25,000 for the wrestling program during a journey that begins this week and should take him to the summit of Maine’s Mount Katahdin sometime around the first week of July. Schyck’s fundraising page can be found by logging on to pledgeit.org and searching for Lemon Bay. Donors can give a lump sum or pledge an amount per mile, maxing out in the neighborhood of 2,200 miles.
Schyck will also document his journey via a video blog that can be found on his YouTube channel, SHYCKADANCE. A link to the Pledge It page can be found there, as well.
Like every year, all money raised by the program’s various efforts goes toward sending wrestlers to summer camps and competitions.
“The culmination of what we spend the money on happened two weeks ago with Lance winning the state title,” Schyck said. “He’s a product of this community, a product of so many people who have contributed to this program. It’s what was afforded me while I was competing in high school at Lemon Bay – my folks and a couple of other parents were big in raising money and sending us to camps – so I’m just trying to pay it forward and do the same thing.”
Another aim is to establish an offseason wrestling club, like the one that has aided Charlotte High’s rise to a state wrestling power.
“The facilities we have, the support we have at our high school and the support in town … we’re blessed,” Schyck said. “But the key ingredient that’s missing is a club that is going to be sustainable that is like Charlotte’s or Manatee’s or some of these schools that have a club program that builds kids from a young age.
“That’s where we’re putting all our eggs right now,” Schyck continued. “We’re trying to do that and if that comes to fruition – with what we already have at the school and the support we have – the sky’s the limit.”
TO DONATE: Log on to pledgeit.org and search for Lemon Bay or “2021 Appalachian Trail Thru Hike For Lemon Bay Wrestling”.
TO FOLLOW: Subscribe to Schyck’s YouTube channel, SCHYCKADANCE at youtube.com.
