For the Science Hill High School boys basketball team, it was business as usual. For their coach, Ken Cutlip, it was like coming home again.
Cutlip was an assistant under Charlotte head coach Tom Massolio for five seasons before moving on to coach his own team. On Friday, at the Wally Keller Classic, he got to show off his team, at the expense of Port Charlotte.
The Hilltoppers jumped out to a 13-point lead after one quarter and never allowed the lead to slip into single digits as they coasted to a 72-48 victory and their ninth straight win.
Ken’s son, Kenyan, and Jamar Livingston led Science Hill (13-2), out of Johnson City, Tenn., with 18 points, and though they had trouble containing Port Charlotte’s Alex Perry, they didn’t allow anyone else to keep the Pirates close as they lost their third straight game.
Science Hill started the game leading 18-5 after the first quarter and pretty much treaded water for the rest of the game. Antonis Sydnor had 10 points by halftime and ended up with 15 to help Science Hill stay comfortably ahead thanks to a huge edge in offensive rebounds.
Cutlip has had the Tarpons play in his team’s tournament three times, but was never able to make the nearly 1,000-mile trip to Punta Gorda until this year. This being a true road game, he knew Port Charlotte (8-10) was going to be tough.
“This team is tough to score on, so it was important that Antonio made some shots early. Getting up early was the difference in the game because it forced them to play at a different pace,” Cutlip said. “We did a good job defending Perry and he still scored on us, but we held the other guys in check.”
Cutlip coached under Massolio 20 years ago at Charlotte, so he knows the area fairly well, even if its’ become a bit more developed since he was here.
“The Charlotte vs. Port Charlotte rivalry was as big as it ever was then. Charlotte is a great high school that understands how to balance athletics and academics,” Cutlip said. “You don’t see that everywhere. They don’t see the big picture.”
Perry led all scorers with 24 points and Port Charlotte got a decent game from sophomore Roland Federick with eight, but the Pirates were never able to seriously threaten before the Hilltoppers blew the game wide open in the final four minutes after the Port Charlotte cut the lead to 11.
Pirates coach Kip Rhoten was again proud of his team’s effort, looking at the big picture as the team heads into the home stretch and Charlotte looms on the second day of the tournament Saturday.
“The boys played hard and they tried to do what we asked them to do. Their physicality in the first half on the offensive boards really hurt us,” Rhoten said. “If you want to win and compete at a high level, you have to play good teams, and we’re getting better.
“With four minutes to go we were down 11 playing four freshmen and a sophomore. We have our growing pains, but we’ll keep fighting.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.