It would be easy to stare into the void left by the graduation of Ashleigh Miller and wonder how Charlotte’s volleyball team will fare this upcoming season.
Indeed, gone are Miller, her 481 kills, 329 blocks and 87 aces, along with fellow seniors Brooke Davidson, Bella Desjardins and Molly Swiontek, but after a strong summer reset, the Tarpons know exactly what their identity will be.
“We’re not a tall group so you know it’s hard for us to create kills,” Charlotte coach Michelle Dill said. “What helps us is our servicing and being defensively sound and being able to keep the ball alive when other people are attacking against us.”
In other words, the Tarpons plan to be ... well ... aggravating.
“That’s kind of our focus – we need to keep the ball alive and make sure we frustrate the other team,” Dill added. “Don’t let them create kills and get them back on their heels.”
Charlotte worked on the philosophy over the summer while commuting to camp at Florida Gulf Coast, taking just the returning players and leaving behind the rising freshmen.
“I have a solid group coming back,” Dill said. “We’re just finding the consistency on who’s playing what positions.”
Despite the loss of the accomplished senior quartet, the Tarpons do return key contributors Kristen Lowers, Bri Bynoe, Kameron Turner and Alex Vega. Sprinkled among them are newcomers Adaora Edeoga, a middle hitter, and Alanna McCaughy, a defensive specialist.
Bynoe and Edeoga are expected to pick up the slack for the departed Miller, while Vega, a libero, spearheads a deep group of setters and specialists.
“A bunch of girls have stepped up to try and fill those positions,” Vega said. “Adaora and Bri are our new middles. They were always good but they really stepped up to try and replace Ashleigh.”
Charlotte’s schedule has undergone an overhaul, as well. The Tarpons dropped from Class 6A to 5A and find themselves replacing Port Charlotte in a district consisting of the Cape Coral schools and Dunbar. It’s a district in which the Tarpons should be competitive, especially considering their non-district opponents.
“Our district is way different,” Dill said. “We don’t play anybody in our district for regular season matches. This year, we definitely wanted to play up and play people who will really challenge us and keep us moving.”
Charlotte will open the season with DeSoto County and Fort Myers, followed by Lemon Bay, LaBelle and Port Charlotte. Three of those teams – Fort Myers, LaBelle and Port Charlotte are defending district champions. The Green Wave ended the Tarpons’ season in 2020. DeSoto County was a district runner-up that returns virtually its entire team while Lemon Bay lost just one full-time contributor off last year’s squad.
“I like that we’re branching out and playing different levels,” Vega said. “That will get us ready for regionals and how far we want to go.”
Vega said while success might not be measured in regular-season wins or losses, a successful Tarpons campaign will leave every opponent knowing who they just played.
“We’re very scrappy; we work hard and we’re quick and we always put a body on the floor to get the ball,” she said. “The effort we have is to outplay the other team. We’ll try for every ball.”
Head coach: Michelle Dill (12th season)
2020 record and finish: 14-13, lost to Fort Myers in regional first round
Key newcomers: Adaora Edeoga, Alanna McCaughy.
Key returners: Bri Bynoe, Kristen Lowers, Alex Vega, Kameron Turner.
Key losses: Ashleigh Miller, Brooke Davidson, Bella Desjardins,
