BRADENTON — Auditions to be the No. 2 starting pitcher for the Venice High baseball team continued on Tuesday at Lakewood Ranch.
Trent Adrian, a leading candidate for the role, lasted 1 2/3 innings as he allowed all four runs in a 4-0 loss to the Mustangs.
Those who followed him, however, helped keep Venice in the game until the end.
Nate Winterhalter, Simon Yochum and Douglas Schapley combined to allow no runs on four singles and one walk with four strikeouts over the remaining 4 1/3 innings.
“Early in the year we are looking for a second starter, a guy who is going to come in and command his pitches,” Venice coach Craig Faulkner said. “Adrian could be that guy. He did well in his first outing, but he struggled tonight with all three of his pitches. We have some guys we can go to, and some guys who are moving up the ladder for opportunities.
“When it’s early in the year, it’s hard to know what you’ve got until you see them out there.”
After allowing one run on two hits and two walks with six strikeouts in the first three innings of a win against Canterbury last Wednesday, Adrian put himself in position to earn his next opportunity.
In the first inning Tuesday, a runner reached on a fielding error by the shortstop, but Adrian navigated the mistake with poise — getting the next three batters in order to strand the runner on third base.
The second inning wouldn’t be so smooth for the junior righthander.
A walk, a single and another walk loaded the bases for the Mustangs, and they capitalized one batter later as Austin Parcels roped a bases-clearing double to right-center field.
Two batters after that, Mason Woolever slapped a single to center that brought in Parcels, and the Mustangs led, 4-0, after two innings.
From there, the Venice bullpen held firm.
Winterhalter got the Indians out of the second inning with the first batter he faced, and lasted two full innings after that.
He escaped a jam of his own doing in the third inning, as he hit a batter, allowed a single and walked another before striking out Holden Pollock to leave the bases loaded.
Once through that scare, it was smooth sailing for Indians pitching.
Winterhalter, Yochum and Schapley each allowed a base runner via singles in the ensuing innings, but they proved harmless.
The Venice offense couldn’t solve Mustangs lefthander Lochlan Radloff.
The sophomore starting pitcher was efficient and in control as he allowed just four hits — all singles — and one walk in a complete-game shutout.
“He’s a good lefty with a nice breaking ball,” Faulkner said of Radloff, who also picked off an Indians runner and made a behind-the-back catch to take away a potential hit. “He kept us off-balance. His pick-off move was good, too. He did a nice job for them.”
Down to its last three outs, Venice appeared to have some life when senior shortstop Cole Schumaker singled to lead off the seventh inning.
In response, Faulkner turned to three straight pinch-hitters — Jeffrey Fulcher, Sam Hoppe and Billy Krause — who went down 1-2-3 to end any hopes of a rally.
“I just wanted to get some guys in the game,” Faulkner said. “I wanted to give some guys a chance. We have seniors sitting on the bench. The other guys haven’t been performing that well, so we wanted to give them an opportunity.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.