After a year in which its boys team won a state championship and its girls team made it to regionals, the Venice High tennis teams are in for a bigger challenge in 2020.
The Indians have moved up from Class 3A to Class 4A, meaning they will be in contention with bigger and better schools as they compete for another state title.
“I’d say 4A definitely has stronger teams overall, so we definitely have our work cut out for us,” Venice head tennis coach Wayne Robertson said. “We’re gonna have competitive teams in our district, too.
“I think both teams are solid. There’s no doubt there. But it’s hard to tell how you’re gonna match up with some of these teams until you play them.”
Though the boys team lost two players in Alex Dina (No. 4) and Ryan Sherwood (No. 5), they return Sun All-Area Player of the Year Ben Zipay (No. 1), Ryan Rajakar (No. 2) and Jaden Wiesinger (No. 3).
This core group has won three straight district titles together and will be looking to make it four in a row later this spring — led by Zipay and Rajakar, who have gone to the state championships in every season at the high school level.
The Lady Indians are still looking to make it past the regional round, which has tripped them up the past few seasons. Led by senior returner Jia Johnson (No. 1) along with some other returning players, they have a shot to be as good as they’ve ever been.
Along with Johnson, Venice also returns Nikki Kulcsar (No. 3) and will add freshman Nicole Cerniak (No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles).
“Jia and Ben are phenomenal leaders and great examples,” Robertson said. “Just them being out here with the way they practice, the way they motivate each other and motivate the rest of the team, it’s invaluable having kids with experience like that. They’re big-time assets.”
Johnson and Laura Kulcsar went to the state championship in doubles last season, but ultimately finished as runner-ups. While at states, Johnson witnessed the boys win the title and it has her inspired to chase the same accomplishment in her final season at Venice.
“I’m pretty good friends with most of the guys and it was pretty great to see what they did last year,” Johnson said. “I think both of these teams have worked super, super hard to get where we are today.
“To make it to the regional final or even states as a team would be great.”
Girls Tennis
Lemon Bay
Coach Darrell Roach — 31st season
Last year’s finish: Eliminated in district tournament
Key losses: Jordan Shirley
— Lemon Bay’s No. 1 player and the Sun All-Area Player of the Year in 2019, Shirley was in a car crash and is out for the season.
Key returners: Marie L’Abbe and Elizabeth Schum
— The Lady Mantas’ only returners, L’Abbe and Schum were the team’s No. 4 and No. 5 players last season, but will move up to No. 1 and No. 2 this year.
Key newcomers: Rose Bauer and Victoria Haranda
— A pair of players who Roach encouraged to come out and play, the two are fairly new to the sport, but expected to step into Lemon Bay’s lineup right away.
Port Charlotte
Coach Lisa Branno -- 6th season
Last year’s finish: Eliminated in district tournament
Key losses: Sarah Sutter and Megan Corn
— Two seniors in Port Charlotte’s top five players last season, the losses of Sarah Sutter and Megan Corn will be felt, but the team can bounce back with a big crop of returners.
Key returners: Zoe Burkhart, Michelle Bifaretti, Anna Belevitch
— After playing tennis her freshman and sophomore years, Burkhart took tennis off last season to focus on volleyball. But as a senior, she’s now returned and will be the team’s No. 1 player.
Along with Burkhart, two seniors in Bifaretti (No. 2 player) and Belevitch (No. 3 player) also return.
Key newcomers: Karolina Konciute and Cassidy Gibbs
— A foreign exchange student from Lithuania, Konciute will be the team’s No. 4 player after proving herself to Branno in the preseason. Gibbs will slot in at No. 5.
Charlotte
Coach Nanci Daniel — 15th season
Last year’s finish: Eliminated in district tournament
Key losses: Sofia Scalvini, Elizabeth Davis and Megan McGivern
Key returners: Paige Kehoe and Kami Arias
— After losing three key players from last season, Paige Kehoe will return and play No. 1 singles and doubles for Charlotte while Kami Arias will play No. 2 singles and No. 2 doubles.
Key newcomers: Nicole Johanessen, Halayna Roberson, Cristina Hidalgo, Yazmin Castelo, Vanessa Deulofeu and Meghan Craig
— The Tarpons have six new players with no match experience as 2020 will serve as a learning season for many of the newcomers.
North Port
Coach James Noonan - 3rd season
Last year’s finish: Eliminated in district tournament
Key losses: None
Key returners: Madison Holmes and Felia Rizk
— The Bobcats will remain strong at the top as its two best players — Madison Holmes (No. 1) and Felia Rizk (No. 2) — are back for another season.
Key newcomer: Isabella Romero, Stella Kobtunovic and Keira Smith
— North Port will play three new players in its lineup this season. Isabella Romero (No. 3) comes to North Port from Columbia. Stella Kobtunovic (No. 4) and freshman Keira Smith (No. 5) are also new to the team.
DeSoto County
Coach Trey Hill — 2nd season
Last year’s finish: Eliminated in district tournament
Key losses: Madoka Nagakura and Jaida Lee
— The team’s No. 1 player in 2019, Nagakura left to return to Japan after spending a year doing foreign exchange in the United States. Lee, who graduated, was the team’s No. 5 player last season.
Key returners: Ci’Ana Wallace, Helen Le and Kiley Siercks
— DeSoto County lost its No. 1 player, but will return the heart of its lineup as Wallace (No. 2), Le (No. 3) and Siercks (No. 4) will all be counted on this season.
Key newcomer: Michaela Zolkos
— A first-time player who coach Hill said is improving quickly and will play right away for the Bulldogs.
Boys Tennis
Lemon Bay
Coach Seamus McCarthy — 1st season
Last year’s finish: Won district tournament, lost in regional championship. Enrique Subero and Noah Pirro eliminated at doubles state championships.
Key loss: Josh Hutcherson
— The team’s only senior and a contributor in singles and doubles play.
Key returners: Enrique Subero, Matthew Hutcherson, Noah Pirro and Cameron Hinkle
— Lemon Bay returns the bulk of its lineup that won a district title including No. 1 player Enrique Subero, Matthew Hutcherson (No. 2), Noah Pirro (No. 3) and Cameron Hinkle (No. 4).
Key newcomers: Billy Band and Gray Lowder
— The Mantas also boast a pair of talented newcomers. Billy Band (No. 5) made the lineup as a freshman and has the chance to move up the lineup as the season goes. Gray Lowder will have a chance to play early with Pirro out with an injury.
Port Charlotte
Coach Josh Hofstetter — 1st season
Last year’s finish: Eliminated in district tournament
Key loss: Parker Williams
— Williams was anticipated to return this year as a senior, but chose to not play due to a heavy work load.
Key returners: Jonah Katz and Nicholas Nease
Key newcomers: Lowell Pioquinto
— Pioquinto did not play last year as a sophomore, but Hofstetter said his talent is apparent and he will be the “star of the team” this year — playing out of the No. 1 position.
Charlotte
Coach Tony Balut — 12th season
Last year’s finish: Eliminated in district tournament
Key loss: Jonathan Villareal, Caden Moenning, Kenny Scribner and Alex Muse
— The Tarpons lost several seniors from last season, and have to completely restructure their doubles teams as a result.
Key returners: Trey Flores, Tyler Olby, Joe Swan, Jacob Adler and Brandon Larson
— Despite losing four seniors to graduation, Charlotte will return five players who will fill out the top five in 2020. Trey Flores will remain at No. 1, leading an experienced group.
Key newcomers: None
North Port
Coach Matthew Weisberger - 1st season
Last year’s finish: Eliminated in district tournament
Key losses: None
Key returners: Alex Rizk, Hector Torres and Daniel Bullock
— North Port had just one player with varsity tennis experience in No. 1 player Alex Rizk, but will be much deeper in 2020. The Bobcats return Rizk along with No. 3 player Hector Torres and No. 4 player Daniel Bullock.
Key newcomers: Gabriel Franco, Justin Tison, Colton Kenny, Evan Bertis-Sample and Riley Bacon
