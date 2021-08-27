Even though some of the area’s top runners won’t return this season, there’s plenty of athletes to follow in the local high school cross country season.
Last year there were district championships won — both team-wide and individually — while several runners advanced to regionals and a few even made it to the state championships.
It’s anyone’s guess as to who will take the title as the area’s top runner after a handful of Sun Preps Runner of the Year candidates — Alberto Teijelo, Zachary Rathburn, Aleecia Collins and Katelyn Ziarnicki — have graduated and moved on.
However, a few top runners from last year — Tyler Wadsworth of Port Charlotte and Juliana Courville of Venice — are back, among others.
Though DeSoto County opened its season earlier this week with a meet at Hardee, Venice, Charlotte, Port Charlotte, North Port, the Mantas and the Bulldogs will be competing at the Lemon Bay Invite beginning this morning at 7:45 a.m.
Here’s how the area looks heading into the regular season:
North Port boys
Coach: Phu Nguyen
Key losses: Zachary Rathburn, Joe Smith, Nicard Labossiere, Matthew Kodberg, Cameron Turnberger
Key returners: Teage Elsey, Evan Crane
Promising newcomers: Jeremy Duque, Taggert Sabo
North Port girls
Coach: Jennifer Reed
Key losses: None
Key returners: Brielle Carty, Beatriz DeMelo, Paige McDowell, Abigail Ramirez, Kaila Smith, Brenda Smith, Laney Sweet, Amber Turner
Promising newcomers: Donna Davidson, Hannah Gonclaves, Isabella Owen, Ariana Rodriguez, Mila Snyder
Charlotte boys
Coach: Chris George
Key losses: Charles Edwards, Noah Tatro
Key returners: James Stock, Caden Klossner, Simon Pettit, Christian Ortiz, Tyler Olby, Logan Sare, Aidan Lowery, Matthew Kelly, Julian Ortiz, Aidan Tatro, Junior Pierre, Colin Keegan, Jaren Stock, Duke McIver
Promising newcomers: Alex Lincoln-Velez, Kaleb Mellott, Nicholas Kelly, Joseph Cronin, Jacob Chupka, Frantz-ley Innocent
Charlotte girls
Coach: Chris George
Key losses: Aleecia Collins, Faith Winkler, Olivia Chapin
Key returners: Hanna Martin, Amelie Olarte, Ambrea Hobbs
Promising newcomers: Sangie Lincoln-Velez, Ava Taylor, Sidney Rootz, Kathryn Kearns, Meghan Olby, Hailee Rush-Hamilton, Autumn Spurlock
Port Charlotte boys
Coach: Ray Chumbley
Key losses: Chandler Mault, Colby Bennett
Key returners: Tyler Wadsworth, Kauhner Mault, Brendan Flavin, Xavier Gauthier
Promising newcomers: Chris Balseca
Port Charlotte girls
Coach: Ray Chumbley
Key losses: None
Key returners: Katrina Machado, Lyndsey Hamsher
Promising newcomers: Chloe Balus
Lemon Bay boys
Coach: Joe Casale
Key losses: Thomas Blem, Brennan Hedderman
Key returners: Matt Finck, Sean Perry, Jake Perry, Zach LaClair, Justin Brady
Promising newcomers: Brandon Van Buren, Eli Taylor, Ron Marquette, Kyle Domke, Wyatt Davis, Noah Davis
Lemon Bay girls
Coach: Tom Trealout
Key loss: Katelyn Ziarnicki
Key returners: Charlotte Carley, Kerry Matson
Promising newcomers: None
Venice boys
Coach: Brian Crocker
Key loss: Alberto Teijelo
Key returners: Jacob Hyer, Michael Gaffney, Brian Cierniak, Andrew Rodriguez, Cullen Pfanmiller, Brian Williams
Promising newcomers: Joshua Woody, Sebastian Ponce
Venice girls
Coach: Brenda Clark
Key losses: Alyssa Crettol, Anne Myburge
Key returners: Juliana Courville, Tyler Sabadin, Emma Mogford, Rylee Volk, Mallory Loge
Promising newcomers: Tori Sabadin, Alena Chamberlain, Makayla Rassbach
DeSoto County boys
Coach: Julie Chidsey
Key losses: Entire roster from 2020
Key returners: Cesar Maldonado, Tomas Hernandez, Diego Sandate
Promising newcomers: Jorge Mundo, Ruben Mar, Joel Gonzalez, William Hunter
DeSoto County girls
Coach: Julie Chidsey
Key losses: Lizette Lugo and Amelia Nieto
Key returners: Paloma Resendiz, Yamilet Maldonado, Destiny Gonzalez, Jenny Mejia
Promising newcomers: Emily Guzman, Ayahna Rosado
