Even though some of the area’s top runners won’t return this season, there’s plenty of athletes to follow in the local high school cross country season.

Last year there were district championships won — both team-wide and individually — while several runners advanced to regionals and a few even made it to the state championships.

It’s anyone’s guess as to who will take the title as the area’s top runner after a handful of Sun Preps Runner of the Year candidates — Alberto Teijelo, Zachary Rathburn, Aleecia Collins and Katelyn Ziarnicki — have graduated and moved on.

However, a few top runners from last year — Tyler Wadsworth of Port Charlotte and Juliana Courville of Venice — are back, among others.

Though DeSoto County opened its season earlier this week with a meet at Hardee, Venice, Charlotte, Port Charlotte, North Port, the Mantas and the Bulldogs will be competing at the Lemon Bay Invite beginning this morning at 7:45 a.m.

Here’s how the area looks heading into the regular season:

North Port boys

Coach: Phu Nguyen

Key losses: Zachary Rathburn, Joe Smith, Nicard Labossiere, Matthew Kodberg, Cameron Turnberger

Key returners: Teage Elsey, Evan Crane

Promising newcomers: Jeremy Duque, Taggert Sabo

North Port girls

Coach: Jennifer Reed

Key losses: None

Key returners: Brielle Carty, Beatriz DeMelo, Paige McDowell, Abigail Ramirez, Kaila Smith, Brenda Smith, Laney Sweet, Amber Turner

Promising newcomers: Donna Davidson, Hannah Gonclaves, Isabella Owen, Ariana Rodriguez, Mila Snyder

Charlotte boys

Coach: Chris George

Key losses: Charles Edwards, Noah Tatro

Key returners: James Stock, Caden Klossner, Simon Pettit, Christian Ortiz, Tyler Olby, Logan Sare, Aidan Lowery, Matthew Kelly, Julian Ortiz, Aidan Tatro, Junior Pierre, Colin Keegan, Jaren Stock, Duke McIver

Promising newcomers: Alex Lincoln-Velez, Kaleb Mellott, Nicholas Kelly, Joseph Cronin, Jacob Chupka, Frantz-ley Innocent

Charlotte girls

Coach: Chris George

Key losses: Aleecia Collins, Faith Winkler, Olivia Chapin

Key returners: Hanna Martin, Amelie Olarte, Ambrea Hobbs

Promising newcomers: Sangie Lincoln-Velez, Ava Taylor, Sidney Rootz, Kathryn Kearns, Meghan Olby, Hailee Rush-Hamilton, Autumn Spurlock

Port Charlotte boys

Coach: Ray Chumbley

Key losses: Chandler Mault, Colby Bennett

Key returners: Tyler Wadsworth, Kauhner Mault, Brendan Flavin, Xavier Gauthier

Promising newcomers: Chris Balseca

Port Charlotte girls

Coach: Ray Chumbley


Key losses: None

Key returners: Katrina Machado, Lyndsey Hamsher

Promising newcomers: Chloe Balus

Lemon Bay boys

Coach: Joe Casale

Key losses: Thomas Blem, Brennan Hedderman

Key returners: Matt Finck, Sean Perry, Jake Perry, Zach LaClair, Justin Brady

Promising newcomers: Brandon Van Buren, Eli Taylor, Ron Marquette, Kyle Domke, Wyatt Davis, Noah Davis

Lemon Bay girls

Coach: Tom Trealout

Key loss: Katelyn Ziarnicki

Key returners: Charlotte Carley, Kerry Matson

Promising newcomers: None

Venice boys

Coach: Brian Crocker

Key loss: Alberto Teijelo

Key returners: Jacob Hyer, Michael Gaffney, Brian Cierniak, Andrew Rodriguez, Cullen Pfanmiller, Brian Williams

Promising newcomers: Joshua Woody, Sebastian Ponce

Venice girls

Coach: Brenda Clark

Key losses: Alyssa Crettol, Anne Myburge

Key returners: Juliana Courville, Tyler Sabadin, Emma Mogford, Rylee Volk, Mallory Loge

Promising newcomers: Tori Sabadin, Alena Chamberlain, Makayla Rassbach

DeSoto County boys

Coach: Julie Chidsey

Key losses: Entire roster from 2020

Key returners: Cesar Maldonado, Tomas Hernandez, Diego Sandate

Promising newcomers: Jorge Mundo, Ruben Mar, Joel Gonzalez, William Hunter

DeSoto County girls

Coach: Julie Chidsey

Key losses: Lizette Lugo and Amelia Nieto

Key returners: Paloma Resendiz, Yamilet Maldonado, Destiny Gonzalez, Jenny Mejia

Promising newcomers: Emily Guzman, Ayahna Rosado

