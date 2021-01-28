Charlotte is battle-tested. Port Charlotte is red-hot.
Both teams are led by a talented group of seniors. Despite no longer residing in the same district, both know Friday’s meeting at Port Charlotte is an important mile-marker on the road to the postseason.
So here it is, the 10th meeting between long-time Charlotte coach Tom Massolio and Port Charlotte’s Kip Rhoten, who took over the Pirates’ head coaching job prior to the 2017-18 season.
As one might expect of a rivalry, the series has been dead even since Rhoten took charge at Port Charlotte. The Tarpons’ 58-52 win last month gave Charlotte a 5-4 lead in the Massolio-Rhoten era. Winners of seven consecutive games, including a 79-50 decimation of Lehigh on the road earlier this week, Port Charlotte (12-2) is led by junior standout Alex Perry and a foursome of seniors – Logan Rogers, Gerald Robinson, Shawn Lefresne and Christian Stone.
Charlotte is 14-7 after defeating North Port, 55-31, on Wednesday. That victory came after a brutal three-game stretch against the state’s No. 1 overall team, Orlando Christian Prep and Bishop McLaughlin at the Wally Keller Classic and a Monday night meeting with the nation’s No. 3 team, IMG Academy.
“It’s always a great game, it doesn’t matter who’s better or who’s worse,” Massolio said. “It’s always going to be a nail-biter all the way through the end and we’ll see what happens on Friday.”
Here’s a look at the previous nine meetings between the two coaches, including a truly special stretch during the 2018-19 season when the rivals met four times:
December 15, 2017
Charlotte 55, Port Charlotte 47
In the first meeting between coaches Tom Massolio and Kip Rhoten, the Tarpons started fast and used a deep bench out keep the Pirates at arm’s length. A freshman named Tre Carroll nailed a 3-pointer just before the third-quarter buzzer and added a fast-break dunk on his way to 9 points. Ahmad Johnson led Charlotte with 13 points, 11 coming in the second half. Port Charlotte was led by Brandon Gainey’s game-high 20 points.
January 19, 2018
Port Charlotte 65, Charlotte 59
This time when Charlotte got out to a quick start, the Pirates reeled them in and took charge of the District 7A-10 race. Once again, it was Brandon Gainey to the rescue, blowing open a tight 43-42 Pirates lead with a pair of 3-pointers that made an earlier 11-point deficit a distant memory. Jayden Grant led the Tarpons with a game-high 22 points.
December 10, 2018
Port Charlotte 51, Charlotte 41
A senior-laden Port Charlotte team ran head on into a talented and deep Charlotte crew for what would be the first of four meetings during a remarkable season for both programs. After a sloppy start for both teams, Pirates senior Brandon Gainey got Port Charlotte right by hitting four consecutive 3-pointers. He also capped a 10-0 run with a dunk to put the Pirates in front, 25-16. He finished with 16 points, a team-high he shared with Alec Romero. Tyrik Gainer led Charlotte with 11 points.
January 17, 2019
Port Charlotte 57, Charlotte 48
It was becoming clear something special was happening at Port Charlotte. The only team that could stand in the way of it was its rival. In front of a capacity crowd, visiting Charlotte fought an undefeated Port Charlotte tooth and nail before succumbing late. Shemar Fleurissant helped Port Charlotte secure the top seed for the district tournament with a game-high 21 points. Makai Reaves led Charlotte with 14. “I think this may not be the last time we see them,” Massolio said afterward. He was right.
February 15, 2019
Charlotte 55, Port Charlotte 51
Port Charlotte erased Charlotte’s 12-point, fourth-quarter lead and tied the game at 51-51 with less than a minute remaining, but Makai Reaves hit a pair of free throws that iced the game and ruined the Pirates’ run at a perfect season. More important, it gave the 21-7 Tarpons the District 7A-10 title. Ahmad Johnson led Charlotte with a game-high 22 points. Port Charlotte (24-1) was paced by Brandon Gainey’s 13. After getting swept in the regular season, the Tarpons felt they had won the game that mattered most. Not quite.
February 26, 2019
Port Charlotte 47, Charlotte 44
Meeting for a remarkable fourth time in one season, Port Charlotte advanced to the Region 7A-3 finals with its third win in four games against rival Charlotte. Reserve Colby Schmutz was the hero for the Pirates, scoring all nine of his points in the second half, including the clinching 3-pointer. Sophomore Logan Rogers had given Port Charlotte the lead for good when he hit a 3-pointer to put the Pirates ahead 36-34. Shemar Fleurissant led the Pirates with 10 points. Ahmad Johnson led Charlotte with a game-high 14 points.
December 6, 2019
Charlotte 61, Port Charlotte 23
No longer district foes, Charlotte met a short-handed Port Charlotte squad and handed the Pirates their worst loss of the rivalry’s Massolio-Rhoten era. Of the seven Pirates who dressed out, six had never played in a varsity-level rivalry game and it showed. Logan Clauser, now a member of the Tarpons, got his first rivalry exposure as a Pirate in the game as did Alex Perry. Charlotte led 16-4 after one quarter and 38-12 at the half as Tre Carroll led all scorers with 21 points. Freshman John Gamble added 13. Port Charlotte was led by Gerald Robinson’s 7 points.
January 30, 2020
Charlotte 53, Port Charlotte 41
For the first time in the Massolio-Rhoten tenure, Charlotte won consecutive meetings with the Pirates. While it wasn’t the blowout in the proportions of the season’s first meeting it was another dominant Tarpons showing. Using superior size, Charlotte held Port Charlotte scoreless for the first five minutes and eventually led by as many as 16 points. John Gamble led Charlotte with 15 points while Port Charlotte’s Logan Rogers led all scorers with 17.
December 15, 2020
Charlotte 58, Port Charlotte 52
In the most recent meeting of the series, Charlotte took a 50-39 lead on a John Gamble dunk, but when Gamble was assessed a technical foul for his celebration, Port Charlotte responded with a 9-1 run to close within 51-48 midway through the fourth quarter. Charlotte made big shots down the stretch to keep the Pirates at bay. Tre Carroll led all scorers with 25 points while Port Charlotte’s Alex Perry led the Pirates with 16.
Email: patrick.obley@yoursun.com
