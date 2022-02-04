VENICE — Fresh off a state championship with the football team, it took some time for Jayshon Platt and his teammates to get adjusted.
“We went straight from the football field to the basketball court,” he said. “It was kinda hard to get in shape.”
The Indians lost their first three games with their football players — Platt, Myles Weston, Austin Bray, Deylen Platt, Jack Huber and Makalynn Clayton — back in the fold, but have since rallied to go 7-2, finishing the regular season on Friday night with a 66-58 win over Fort Myers at the TeePee.
It was the third straight win for the Indians, who beat Gulf Coast, 59-58 last Friday before coming back for an 86-84 overtime win over Riverview this past Thursday.
“I’ve said it before, but it takes 6-9 games to jell,” Venice coach Mike Montgomery said. “This is the ninth game of everyone being there and it’s starting to happen.
“They’re starting to hit the open guy. It’s not one-on-one anymore. Everyone believes in each other. When you start playing with a bunch of new guys, no one really trusts each other right away.”
Venice (10-9) started slowly as it trailed the Green Wave, 9-2, early, but didn’t panic.
Jayshon Platt snatched his first of two steals and took it coast-to-coast for a score, followed by a steal by Isaiah Levine, who fed the ball to a streaking Deylen Platt for another bucket.
Such would be the theme for the night.
Each time Fort Myers tried to build a lead, the Indians flexed their athleticism in the full-court game — leaping and sprinting with reckless abandon at times.
Leading, 30-29, at halftime, Venice finally found an offensive spark to open the second half.
Levine (team-high 18 points) hit a 3-pointer — setting up a run of 15 second-half points — before grabbing one of his game-high five steals and dishing it off to Bray for a two-hand slam.
Levine added another bucket to bookend the run before the pair got hot again to close out the quarter — combining to score seven more points.
Fort Myers senior Tyler Schultz kept the Green Wave in the game as he led them on a pair of runs with a team-high 17 points and eight rebounds, but he couldn’t keep up with the Indians for long.
With the Indians winning the turnover battle, 16-7, and 6-foot-8 Keegan Burroughs snatching a game-high 10 rebounds, guards like Levine, Weston and Platt used the extra possessions to their advantage.
“Keegan was unbelievable,” Montgomery said. “He single-handedly kept us in the game with his rebounds and kept us alive. The guards and Austin do their thing every night, and it was nice to see him step up.”
Bray opened the fourth with a 3-pointer from the corner and Levine added five more points in the quarter to keep a young Green Wave team at arm’s reach until the final whistle.
“I’m glad that we’ve been finishing,” Platt said. “Before, we’d get up and then blow the lead, but we haven’t been doing that now. We weren’t that good at first.
“I think we can win districts this year. We’ve learned to put the L’s in the past and focus on the next one.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.