VENICE — Damon Wilson II had an idea that his college recruitment would be a lot to handle, but nothing could have prepared him for what has taken place since his sophomore season ended.
The Venice High senior defensive end received his first offer from Florida Atlantic University midway through his sophomore season, but it didn’t truly blow up until that offseason — receiving offers from Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Penn State, Ole Miss and others.
Then, when the dead period officially ended later that offseason, it became almost impossible for Wilson II to keep track of it all.
“When it first started, it wasn’t that crazy because they couldn’t text me,” he said. “The day they could text me was rough. The first day they could talk to sophomores at the end of my sophomore year it was 50-60 messages a day.
“I have 540 messages in my phone (right now) so I just don’t respond. I feel like they don’t get to control recruiting, so I respond when I want to.”
Last season, Wilson II turned into a game-changing player on Venice’s run to the Class 8A state championship.
He finished with 90 tackles, 23 for loss, tied the program record with 14.5 sacks, recorded 25 quarterback hurries and made a tipped-pass pick-six in the state final.
Ranked as a 5-star by some recruiting services and a 4-star by others, Wilson II is making his case as one of the best players — and most sought-after — in Venice High history.
“As a D-lineman, or even as a defensive player, Damon is the best we’ve had,” Venice coach John Peacock said. “Damon changes the game. You have to adjust everything and change everything to him because one guy is not going to block him. If you don’t change your blocking to stop him, he’s gonna wreck you.”
The 6-4, 230-pounder has whittled his potential landing spot to five destinations: Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Texas and Miami.
Luckily enough for the Indians, one of Wilson II’s top competitors as the school’s most sought-after recruit is senior cornerback Elliot Washington II.
Washington II, a 4-star cornerback/safety, is a rare four-year starter at Venice who has shown ability to shine in all three phases of the game. Checking in a 6-1 and 190 pounds, he was a shutdown cornerback this past season who recorded 58 tackles, 2 for loss, four interceptions and four defended passes and also returned a pair of punts.
There was no better example of Washington II’s big-play ability than when he was matched up with West Orange’s four-star receiver, Jayden Gibson, in the regional final. He came away with two interceptions — one in the end zone that he wrestled away.
“They don’t make them like Elliot to play defensive back,” said Clay Burton, the strength and conditioning coach for the Indians and a former Venice High two-way star. “He’s ready to play at the next level now. If you go to some colleges and look at their DBs, he’s already bigger than most of them now.”
Washington II didn’t have as extreme of a start to his collegiate recruiting as Wilson II, but it picked up quickly, especially when he committed to Alabama this past January after a recruiting carousel through Venice High that included coaches such as Alabama’s Nick Saban and Georgia’s Kirby Smart.
Washington eventually de-committed from Alabama and chose Penn State.
“Going to Penn State and seeing the facilities there was the best,” he said. “As soon as I walked in the door, it felt like I was at home. I wanted to solidify my decision and get rid of the distractions around recruiting so I can focus on this season. Now, I’m ready.”
The Indians, who are eyeing a second straight state championship, also boast 3-star quarterback Brooks Bentley (UConn, USF), 3-star tight end Fin Jones (FAU commit), defensive tackle Trenton Kintigh (Ohio, Marshall, FAU) and Ryan Matulevich (USF, Tennessee), along with several other experienced and skilled players.
Wilson II and Washington II, however, are in their own solar system in terms of talent and potential.
“Damon is definitely the highest-recruited player we’ve ever had,” Peacock said. “Then, Elliot is second. He’s probably more than Trey (Burton). It was different because Trey had offers, but he committed (to Florida) as a sophomore.”
“It’s hard to say where they stand because they haven’t played their senior seasons yet,” Peacock added. “They still have to show up. We have to see what they do. But their potential is off the charts.”
