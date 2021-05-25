If not for a few phone calls late in the season, Liv Seibert might not be playing college softball next year.
The Venice High senior softball player was the team’s starter in right field and often batted in the No. 2 spot in the batting order — proving her worth on a team that hosted a regional final.
Still, it was difficult for the diminutive Seibert to earn recognition.
“I’ve watched her all high school season and I’ve seen her make some phenomenal plays in right field,” Sarasota Heat softball coach Mark Dover said of Seibert. “I knew that Liv could play, and I knew academically she’s a solid kid. And (Venice coaches) told me she is one of the best they’ve ever had as far as attitude is concerned.
“So I was like, ‘Then I’ll be glad to make a call for the kid.’”
Several monumental occasions — National Signing Day, the season opener, Senior Night and playoff games — came and went without Seibert earning an offer.
Seibert isn’t the only area athlete who committed to play college sports late in the school year — especially after the coronavirus prohibited in-person recruiting this season.
Among the area athletes to commit to play collegiate sports since April: Aleecia Collins of Charlotte (USF cross country and track), Nnamdi Edeoga of Charlotte (University of Texas-Dallas basketball), Madelyn Paul of Port Charlotte (Southeastern University volleyball), Skylar Daniels of Port Charlotte (Lincoln Memorial soccer), Katarina McCall of Lemon Bay (Penn State Beaver volleyball), Logan Adams of DeSoto County (South Florida State College baseball) and Joey Rafaniello of Venice (St. Petersburg College baseball).
An everyday starter, Seibert hit .286 with 27 runs, 11 RBIs, four doubles and a home run along with 12 stolen bases and just one error in the field.
But even though Seibert was putting up impressive numbers, it still wasn’t resulting with any offers.
“I asked her, ‘So what’s your game plan?’ because she’s a senior, and she goes, ‘I really don’t know,’” Dover said of talking with Seibert late this season after a Venice High game.
“Scholarships are kind of hard to come by this late in the battle. But knowing all of these junior college coaches over the past 15 years, I made some calls: Who’s got some money? Great kid with great academics. Won’t cause trouble and can play the outfield.”
Soon after, SCF associate head softball coach Tony Cummins got back to Dover and told him he had a spot for Seibert if she wanted it.
This past Friday, the Venice High softball team announced her commitment to play for the Manatees.
Seibert declined to comment for this story.
“Liv will outwork everybody,” Venice softball coach Steve Constantino said. “There is no downshift on Liv. She’s going 100 percent at all times. Everyone takes a little time off here and there, but Liv really doesn’t.
“She’s not 6-foot and 140-pounds, so she got overlooked. That happens a lot of times in sports. At some point, luckily, somebody was smart enough to see the talent that’s there. She’s always been a good player. She just needed someone to take a chance on her.”
