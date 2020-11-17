The Port Charlotte boys basketball team isn’t here to get in a shootout with anyone.
It’s all about defense. Stifling, suffocating, stingy, shot-denying defense.
When things are going well, a Port Charlotte opponent is getting just one look at the goal, getting boxed out and falling behind a quick transition as any one of five Pirates finish with an easy bucket.
It’s a formula Kip Rhoten has used for years at Port Charlotte, resulting in seasons like the 26-2 campaign two years ago when everything goes right and a 17-10 mark during a rebuild like this past season.
“Our whole philosophy is built around playing defense,” Rhoten said. “And we’ll score. We have too many guys who can shoot the ball in the basket. We’ll take the points any way they come, but the Port Charlotte program is build around playing strong defense.”
That Port Charlotte won more than it lost while averaging just 52 points per game is a testament to the defense-first mentality. In Monday night’s preseason opener against Community Christian, it was apparent this year’s Pirates are straight out of the playbook.
Port Charlotte defeated the Blazers 68-47, getting a game-high 23 points from Shawn Lefresne, one of six seniors on this year’s team after the Pirates had just one a season ago.
“My teammates are finding me running down the court, so that’s good,” Lefresne said. “We’re good in transition and I think that’s our strongest suit on offense.”
While Lefresne led the Pirates on Monday night, Rhoten expects the Pirates could be paced by a different player every night out.
“We don’t really have a post player and we don’t really have a true point guard, but we’ve got five guys who can get it and go,” Rhoten said. “With the six seniors, on any given night you can see one be our leading scorer.”
Gerald Robinson, another senior, scored 18 on Monday night. Senior Logan Rogers, three days removed from the football field, added 10. Tyris Platt, Navari Johnson and Christian Stone round out the deep senior class. The player everyone is keeping an eye on is a junior, though. Rhoten and Lefresne both pointed to Alex Perry as becoming a difference-maker as the season progresses.
“When it’s all said and done, he’ll open a lot of peoples’ eyes around here,” Rhoten said. “He’s too athletic.”
While expectations are high, Rhoten’s attitude is one of being blessed. The coronavirus’ presence hovers over games this season, from the masks worn on the sideline to the constant cleaning and rotation of basketballs. Spectators are asked to not touch a basketball if it goes into the stands this season.
“With all the craziness that’s happened in this world, we have an opportunity to come out and play basketball,” Rhoten said. “There are no guarantees and I tell them don’t take it for granted, embrace the moment and enjoy it, win, lose or draw. It could be taken from you.
“With everything that’s happened, we’re sitting here – mask and all – and we’re watching kids play basketball,” Rhoten continued. “There’s a lot of schools that can’t say that.”
