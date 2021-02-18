Time stops for no one, especially high school basketball players.
Port Charlotte coach Kip Rhoten told his team to enjoy their hard-fought, 63-52 win against Barron Collier on Thursday night, but singled out the four players who had a quiz in his World History class Friday and told them to get it out of their system.
“They all looked at me, like, ‘Coach’ and I said ‘I’m sorry, but it’s good for you,’” Rhoten said with a laugh.
There was plenty to celebrate, not the least of which being the fact Port Charlotte is advancing to the Class 5A Regional semifinals for the fifth time in the past six seasons. The win came against a deep, senior-laden Cougars squad that kept its foot to the floor on defense the entire way.
“Solid team, well-coached, and with the seniors they have, they were going to fight to the end,” Rhoten said. “You tip your hat to them because they fought to the very end. Some teams when they get down by 9 or 10 there, they would have quit. Not them.”
Barron Collier’s seniors accounted for 46 points with the other six coming from 6-10 junior Yvens Paul. It was when Paul went to the bench with his fourth foul at the 5:18 mark of the third quarter that the Pirates (17-3) were able to create some separation.
Port Charlotte led 29-28 at that point, but closed out the period with a 10-2 run. Barron Collier’s only points came at the free throw line in that stretch. When Shawn Lefresne hit a 3-point basket from the corner early in the fourth quarter, Port Charlotte pushed its lead into double-digits for the first time, 42-32.
The Cougars responded with five-man, rotating substitutions and a frenetic full-court press while their cadre of seniors, led by Wilson Welkenbach, hit multiple big shots to keep the game within reach.
Port Charlotte’s counter-punch was to get the ball to Logan Rogers at the first opportunity on every possession. The Pirates’ senior responded by handling the pressure and hitting 11 of 12 free throws during the final five minutes to ice the game
“You’ve got to tip your hat to my seniors, too,” Rhoten said. “Shawn Lefresne, Logan Rogers, Navari (Johnson), those three seniors came through down the stretch.
“When (Lefresne) is locked in, he can do it and he hit some big ones,” Rhoten continued. “Then of course, Logan Rogers – Bear – yeah. Go get the ball, son. Go get the ball.”
Rogers, who along with Alex Perry led the Pirates with 15 points each, said going to the free throw line in late situations is something that has been thrust upon him but is a challenge he relishes, thanks to the team’s faith in him.
“They see me shoot free throws every day, but we all shoot free throws every day and we all have the ability to knock them down,” Rogers said. “It just means a lot that my teammates and coach have the faith in me to go up there and it gives me a lot of confidence to knock them down.”
Lefresne finished with 13 points as Port Charlotte’s five seniors – including Gerald Robinson and Christian Stone – nearly matched Barron Collier’s seniors by combining for 43 points.
Daniel French led Barron Collier (16-7) with 15 points. Walkenbach finished with 14. Paul had a game-high 12 boards as the Cougars outrebounded Port Charlotte 36-28.
Next up for the Pirates is a road trip to Naples on Tuesday.
“We’re going to enjoy this one. I told the boys, 16 teams left in 5A. You’re one of them,” Rhoten said. “Now we’ve got Naples. They’re No. 1 in the area, give or take, for a reason. We’ve got to go on the road and see what we can do. It ain’t going to be for a lack of trying.”
