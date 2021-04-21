If Jordan Shirley was uncomfortable with so many eyes on her during Wednesday’s doubles match, it was difficult to tell behind the smiling effervescence of her partner, Marie L’Abbe.
Lemon Bay’s No. 1 doubles tandem wiped out their Sebring counterparts by a 6-1, 6-2 count and punched the Mantas’ ticket to the Class 2A region finals with an overall team score of 4-2.
Shirley needed just 57 minutes to win her singles match against Sebring’s Reagan Lenihan, 6-1, 6-1, while L’Abbe dispatched Mara Pepper, 6-3, 6-2.
Together, the Mantas duo was never seriously challenged against Linehan and Alayna Myhre, picking up the clinching fourth victory before the No. 2 doubles match completed its first set.
“The doubles match was a little more pressure; people on the sidelines is aggravating,” Shirley said with a laugh. “I definitely don’t like people watching me. It messes me up really bad, but me and Marie, we figure it out.”
As much as Shirley dislikes a crowd’s focus, L’Abbe thrives upon it.
“I’m not going to lie – I like the attention, so I really don’t mind,” L’Abbe said. “I like having the encouragement from the parents. I appreciated it. It picks me up. If I double-fault or something, the clapping definitely helps.
“But when you know your match or any of the doubles matches will help decide the match it definitely adds some pressure when you have the eyes on you, too.”
The yin-yang relationship has been a work in progress. Shirley and L’Abbe initially paired up during their freshman season but, as Shirley said, “it didn’t work out very well.”
In this, their junior season, the two were paired once more on an experimental basis by Lemon Bay coach Darrell Roach. They won convincingly and have been partnered ever since.
“We get along so well,” L’Abbe said. “We know each other really well.”
Senior Elizabeth Schum defeated Myhre, 6-3, 6-1, to take the No. 4 singles match, setting up Shirley and L’Abbe to clinch. Sebring won at No. 3 and No. 5 singles. Schum and Rosey Lowder were leading Sebring’s No. 2 doubles team 6-5 when Shirley and L’Abbe ended the competition.
Lemon Bay, 12-1, will immediately turn around and travel to Lakeland on Thursday to face undefeated McKeel Academy (13-0) in the region final.
“I’ve heard they’re insanely good,” Shirley said.
“Never seen them … I just know they’re very powerful,” Roach said. “It is what it is. If this is our last win this year at 12-1 plus district champion and a regional semifinal, then so be it. It’s been a great year.”
