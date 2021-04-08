Pinned beneath the motorized golf cart that had rolled over on her, the pain from a broken right arm blinded Jordan Shirley from what had happened to her right leg.
Thursday during Lemon Bay’s season finale against North Port, the only artifacts from that dark day in January 2020 was the unseen metal rod in her arm and the black sleeve she wore over the calf of her right leg.
Otherwise, all was as it should be — Shirley, the Manta Rays’ No. 1 seed, expertly dismantling North Port’s freshman phenom, Mila Djurich, for a 6-1, 6-0 victory as Lemon Bay won the meeting, 7-0.
“I was in the passenger seat with my friend and we took a u-turn too fast,” Shirley said of the day that would cost her the 2020 season, abbreviated though it was by the COVID-19 pandemic. “I was scared. We couldn’t get the golf cart off my leg … I knew my arm was broken, but I didn’t even know anything had happened to my leg. I was pretty in shock about the whole thing.”
A deep gash had been opened up along the length of her calf and most of the skin had been torn away. Shirley needed two skin grafts from her hip to close the wound. A third surgery inserted the rod into her arm.
“I didn’t realize how much of my leg was affected,” she said.
Shirley had finished the 2019 season as the Manta Rays’ No. 1 player, a lofty achievement for a freshman. Prior to the accident, she was naturally planning to build on that success.
“I was excited to come back because I was second place at districts for singles, so I was excited – oh, maybe I can be first this year, I’ve been working really hard all year for it – and then it all just kind of went away.”
Lemon Bay coach Darrell Roach welcomed Shirley back to the team this season, but was not yet convinced Shirley could pick up where she left off. He inserted her into the lineup at No. 2.
“She’s not quite all the way back,” Roach said. “She has days where she says her leg is hurting, and she’s not a complainer, so she lets me know when it’s an issue.”
Still, the decision fueled Shirley’s return.
“Obviously I knew I wasn’t going to be the top player because I hadn’t played in a couple of months, but it’s weird going down. I worked really hard and I won a couple of my challenge matches and I moved back up to No. 1 and I think, then, that was when I said, ‘OK, it’s over now.’”
The work Shirley put in was what ultimately convinced Roach. Shirley endured the daily practice regimen and routinely supplemented that work with additional training at the Englewood Tennis Club. One day around the middle of the season, Roach paired himself off with Shirley for a singles match.
“We actually played a match, me vs. her,” Roach said. “I couldn’t believe how well she moved. She was moving really well, getting to a lot of balls. She’s always had great feel and touch and that hasn’t left at all, but she moved around well.”
So, one year later, Shirley’s finally ready to pick up where she left off and make a little noise in District 2A-12 play, which begins Tuesday at Lemon Bay, although she said she’s being realistic about her personal expectations.
“We’ve definitely improved,” Shirley said. “I’m excited and I think we’re going to do well. I think me and Marie (L’Abbe) are going to do pretty good in doubles. I’m hopeful in singles, but I don’t think it’s going to be a win. The Cypress Lake girl (Daria Acri), she destroyed me last time I saw her. Other than that, I think it will be OK.
Roach echoed Shirley’s sentiment.
“We are close. We’re going to be first or second,” he said. “Unless something weird happens, it’s a two-horse race between Cypress Lake and us.”
When Lemon Bay played host to Cypress Lake earlier this season, the Panthers brought just three players and still the Mantas barely escaped, 4-3, with the aid of three Cypress Lake forfeits.
“Their No. 1 (Acri) is Division I material. Super,” Roach said. “Their No. 2 was almost as good, but my No. 2 (L’Abbe) beat her, upset her. Split sets, tiebreak and thank goodness because their No. 3 beat our No. 3 pretty easily.”
L’Abbe won her No. 2 singles match against North Port’s Madi Holmes, 6-1, 6-3 then teamed with Shirley to defeat North Port’s No. 1 doubles duo of Djurich and Holmes, 8-2 on Thursday. Rosey Lowder, Elizabeth Schum and Victoria Haranda followed suit in singles, then Lowder and Schum defeated Keira Smith and Felia Rizk, 8-4, in No. 2 doubles.
North Port coach Jim Noonan said the district tournament in Venice next week is all about the matchups, but success will be measured by what his team learns in the process.
“We’re in a tough district, so it is what it is,” he said. “It’s all about who you draw in the first round. Obviously, Venice is always tough to beat, and Venice in Venice is always tougher. Lakewood Ranch is another tough one, so you know, we’re young so I want to see where Mila is at as a freshman because she’s definitely a tournament player.”
Lemon Bay’s boys also swept a makeshift North Port lineup on Thursday to head into district play on a high note. Mantas coach Seamus McCarthy said Cape Coral will be the primary competition at the District 2A-12 tournament, which also includes DeSoto County.
“Lemon Bay and Cape Coral are the one and two,” he said. “It should be a good one. If these guys bring their ‘A’ game, we have a good chance of winning district.”
North Port’s No. 1 and No. 3 singles players were quarantined on Thursday, but Bobcats coach Matt Weisberger expects them to be back for district play on Monday.
“I think we have at least a decent shot to get to Tuesday for our second and third singles, maybe fourth, maybe fifth if we get a lucky draw,” he said. “We’re in a very tough district — Venice, Lakewood Ranch, Riverview, Naples – they’re a little advanced over us.”
Two years removed from a state championship, Venice will finally have another chance at the postseason – albeit with a different look – as it plays host to the District 4A-8 tournament.
No. 1 player Ryan Rajakar, a senior, is the sole returnee from that championship team, and Venice has moved up — from 3A to 4A — with some tougher competition in its way.
The Venice girls have been nearly unbeatable this year in finishing the regular season 14-1, losing only to Riverview, 4-3, in a tightly contested match back on Feb. 25.
No. 1 player Nicole Cierniak and No. 2 player Nika DeLong have given Venice both strong singles play at the top of their lineup and a tough out in No. 1 doubles.
Venice will have to contend with the Rams once more when the district tournament begins.
District tournaments for all area tennis teams begin Monday or Tuesday, each spanning two days.
Charlotte and Port Charlotte boys and girls will vie against each other as well as Boca Ciega, Braden River, Palmetto, Sarasota, Bradenton Southeast and St. Petersburg in the District 3A-12 tournament hosted by Boca Ciega.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.