AVON PARK — DeSoto County found itself with just five available players for Friday’s District 4A-11 championship game against an aggressive and up-tempo Avon Park.
After giving their all to overcome a slow start and forge a tie at halftime, the Bulldogs wilted in the second half of an eventual 58-33 defeat.
“I told my girls just give ourselves a chance and they did that,” DeSoto County coach Ardine Primus said. “Avon Park is going to push it. They’re going to push it all game, so just to be able to match that for the first and second quarters? I was pretty pleased with them.”
The Bulldogs (12-12) had lost some players to grades earlier in the season, then this week suffered more attrition when one player injured her ankle and another’s father passed away. That left Symphany Hillard, Trenity Morales, Tamia Randolph, Zeri Tyler and Genesis Goldwire on the court for all 32 minutes Friday.
Turnovers dropped the Bulldogs into an early 17-6 deficit, but a group effort led to a 13-2 run to close out the second quarter for a 19-19 tie heading into halftime. DeSoto County could have jumped well into the lead, but converted just 3 of 12 free throws during the period.
They would connect on just 9 of 27 for the game.
As fatigue set in, Avon Park began forcing turnovers and turning them into easy transition buckets. When not doing that, the Red Devils (15-4) turned to Jatayvia Jackson, who dominated the smaller Bulldogs in the paint. Jackson would finish with 15 points and 14 rebounds after having just 2 points and a rebound in the first half.
The Bulldogs finished with 31 turnovers and were outrebounded 40-25. They had matched Avon Park’s 16 first-half rebounds before Jackson took charge, especially on the offensive end.
Morales led the Bulldogs with 11 points. Hillard, who came into the game averaging 1.4 points, finished with 10. Tyler had 9 points and 10 rebounds. Goldwire had just 2 points but led DeSoto with 11 rebounds.
DeShayla Hawthorn led Avon Park with 20 points, 16 coming in the second half.
“We just have to have better decision-making on our passes and we’ve got to get the ball inside, execute that a little bit better,” Primus said. “Overall, though, just the hustle, with five players, you’re going to break down, eventually.”
DeSoto County will now wait to learn its fate. Primus said the state was still determining whether to use the points system to determine the region’s four at-large teams or if district runners-up will automatically advance. Currently DeSoto County is 10th in points with the final numbers coming out on Monday.
