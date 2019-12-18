When Thomas Shrader first joined the Venice High football team, he wasn’t exactly on the same page as the coaching staff.
He came in wanting to play defensive end, and when current Syracuse tight end Aaron Hackett graduated from Venice, he thought about giving tight end a shot. It didn’t work out as he hoped.
“We had to break the bad news to him that he was not gonna be a tight end,” Indians defensive coordinator Larry Shannon said. “He was a little disappointed, but we had a plan for him. We were projecting his ability and his size and we knew one day he’d be sitting here to sign a full scholarship as an offensive lineman, and a really good one at that.”
Lacking the necessary coordination and quickness of an ideal tight end, Shrader was relegated to line work — mostly on offense. Though it wasn’t an idea he liked at the time, he’s grown from a 180-pound freshman into a 6-foot-5, 280-pound menace who earned 26 Division-I offers.
On Wednesday afternoon he made his decision — making his commitment to Florida State official by signing his National Letter of Intent in Championship Hall at Venice High School.
Though he would have loved to get his chance to record some more stats as an Indian, he’s grown to appreciate what comes with being one of the forgotten men in the trenches.
“That was a sad day, but I’m happy it happened now,” Shrader said of learning he wouldn’t be a tight end. “As an O-lineman, you don’t get any publicity, really. But now that I’ve been here, I’d rather not have that publicity. I like to go under the radar.
“Publicity means there’s stress on you and pressure on you to perform. So I could just go out there and play.”
The senior offensive tackle wasn’t afraid to push around defensive lineman for the Indians, often continuing his blocks through the whistle on the way to three regional championships and a state title in 2017.
But when it came time to handle the oncoming rush of college recruiters trying to earn his commitment, Shrader couldn’t wait to get the process over with.
Rather than holding off until National Signing Day on Feb. 5 to make his commitment to Florida State, he signed with the Seminoles on the first day of the early signing period.
“To end the recruiting process, honestly,” said Shrader on why he signed early. “My phone was the busiest around March and April. My phone was blowing up non-stop from all different coaches.
“It was overwhelming, especially trying to respond to everyone. They want to call you all at the same time, but I’m a busy dude and I don’t have all the time in the world to get back to everyone.”
At times, he had upward of 10 people calling and texting him each day. It wasn’t long before it became a bit too much to handle.
“Props to Florida State and (Raymond) Woodie, the area recruiter,” said Kandice Shrader, Thomas’ mother. “I said, ‘Listen, it’s too much. If you guys don’t want to lose Thomas, you might want to take it down to just you and the O-line coach.’
“Every last coach and person on the recruiting staff was texting him. He was like, ‘I don’t even know who most of these coaches are.’”
Much of his recruitment stopped this past summer when he verbally committed to Florida State, but it wouldn’t last for long. When the Seminoles fired coach Willie Taggart on Nov. 3, Thomas’ father, Rick, estimates it took about five minutes until coaches were contacting Shrader to ask about his commitment.
And there was good reason for recruiters to be back on the trail, as Shrader briefly reopened his commitment.
But visiting the school and new coach Mike Norvell this past weekend put any doubts to rest as Shrader announced on Twitter that he was committing to FSU and shutting down his recruitment.
He made it official on Wednesday — allowing him to soak up his last moments of high school without having to worry about what’s next.
“I get to enjoy high school now,” he said. “That’s the thing. If I would have waited until February to sign, I would have had a whole ‘nother month of this and I just wanted it to be over.
“I’ve been going through this recruiting process for a year now and it was time to get it over with.”
Wideman decides to wait
Concern began to grow online with Florida State fans on Wednesday afternoon as Venice receiver Malachi Wideman, recently named to the inaugural Sports Illustrated All-American team, didn’t sign a National Letter of Intent.
However, the 6-foot-5 senior said he never intended to sign in the early signing period and that he is still committed to the Seminoles.
“That’s what me and my family think is best,” he said of waiting until National Signing Day. “I just take advice from the ones who have always had my best interest. Ultimately, it comes down to what I feel like is the best decision.
“Florida State is where my heart and soul is at when it comes to my decision making in college. (My visit this weekend) gave me a lot of closure with what their plan was moving forward with Nole Nation and what opportunities were there for me as well.”
The receiver is coming off a season in which he had 65 catches for 1,064 yards and 13 touchdowns against one of the toughest schedules in the state.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.