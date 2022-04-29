The Venice High boys tennis team was well represented at the 4A state tournament this week.
The Indians’ No. 1 doubles team of Charlie Siddons and Seth Neitlich won 4 matches to finish as state runners-up. The two Indians lost to Harrison Michalowski and Katrik Mandla of Lake Nona, 6-3, 6-3, on Friday morning in the state final.
Siddons and Neitlich won, 6-2, 6-1, over Zachary Cohen and Joseph Freid of Winter Park in the Round of 16 on Wednesday. Later that day, the two defeated Felipe Ramos and Henry Stoller of Coral Gables, 6-2, 6-3 in the quarterfinal.
The next day, the pair won twice more — 6-0, 6-4 over Michael Rodriguez and Landon Williams of Saint Augustine in the semifinal and then 3-6, 6-3 (10-7) over Carson Cerejo and Brian Lee of Wellington — on the way to the championship match.
Girls tennis eliminated at statesThe Venice High girls tennis team lost, 4-2, in the state quarterfinals on Wednesday afternoon at Sanlando Park in Altamonte Springs.
The Lady Indians earned points at No. 3 singles from Nika DeLong (6-2, 6-4) and No. 1 doubles from the duo of Nicole Cierniak and Mikayla Faure (7-6, 6-4).
The team nearly secured a third point at No. 5 singles as Adela Piskor battled to a 2-6, 6-4 (8-10) finish.
After winning a district and regional championship this season, Venice will not lose any of its players to graduation this offseason.
