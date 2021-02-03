16 Indians sign to play college sports
Ryan Rajakar — Florida Southern tennis
Rajakar is of the “top five players to come through Venice High School,” according to 25-year Indians tennis coach Wayne Robertson.
He made it to the state tournament as a freshman and a sophomore — making it to the doubles final with Ben Zipay in both years. That year Rajakar also helped Venice win its first and only boys team state championship.
Addison Chamberlain — Converse College soccer
A defender for a lockdown Venice defense, Chamberlain has been as good in the classroom as she’s been on the field — with a 4.4 GPA.
She’s been a part of a defense that has allowed just under 1 goal per game (34 goals across 35 games) over the past two seasons.
Rachel Dalton — Ave Maria soccer
Rachel is soon to be the fourth Dalton sister to play for Ave Maria. She broke through as a junior — scoring six goals and recording 14 assists — and has followed up on that as a senior, with 11 goals and six assists so far.
Madelyn Krause — Ave Maria soccer
Playing behind a loaded group of forwards and midfielders, Krause didn’t have many chances as a junior, but still found success. As a senior, however, she stepped up to score six goals and record nine assists so far.
Ashton Pennell — University of West Florida soccer
A four-year starter at goalkeeper, Pennell has been a key part of the defense for a team that finished 2019 as state runners-up.
She’s allowed just 15 goals in 14 games this season and earned a reputation for stopping crucial penalty kicks — an almost impossible task.
Eileen Solomon — Boston University soccer
Solomon locked in her commitment after her sophomore season playing in Canada. However, the coronavirus shut down high school sports there and she relocated to Venice so she could have one last run in high school soccer.
She’s recorded a goal and an assist through three games.
Kiki Slattery — University of North Florida soccer
A speedy forward for the Indians, Slattery was a dangerous weapon as a junior — with 12 goals and seven assists — but thrived as the team’s go-to option as a senior.
She currently has 21 goals and 11 assists as she gets ready for one last playoff run.
Tatum McGrath — Lake Sumter College softball
A four-year player for Venice, McGrath has proven to be a versatile player. After starting as a second baseman, she switched to right field and could play both positions — and play catcher — this season.
Aiden Beechy — Florida Tech baseball
Beechy has had just two plate appearances for Venice, but still earned a scholarship in spite of limited opportunities.
A pitcher, first baseman and right fielder, Beechy should finally have a chance to make his mark on the high school team this spring.
Aidan Corn — Eastern Florida State College baseball
A key member of the Indians since he was a sophomore, Corn has established a reputation of a steady bat and a strong arm. He hit .389 over 111 plate appearances as a sophomore — helping the Indians win a state title.
He was hitting .286 as Venice’s starting first baseman when the season was cut short. He’ll likely be used on the mound as well as a senior.
David Morgan — Ursinus College
A left-hander for the Indians, Morgan hasn’t had many chances to throw in varsity competition. He went 1-0 with a 2.33 ERA over nine innings as a sophomore, then pitched a scoreless 1 1/3 innings last season.
He should see more time as one of Venice’s most experienced and polished pitchers as a senior.
Kade Reyher — Saint Anselm football
Reyher played through a broken finger in the state playoffs. He finished the season with 91 tackles (seven for loss), two sacks, a pass deflection and a forced fumble.
Jayce Tippman — Coast Guard Academy track and field
A competitor in track and field and weightlifting, Tippman has proved herself to be an all-around athlete.
Tippman would have been a state qualifier last year if not for the coronavirus, according to coach Brenda Clark, and will get a chance to do so this year.
Halle Moore — Bryant University swimming
New to Venice as a senior, it didn’t take long for Moore to fit in. She was a part of the relay team that placed at the state tournament.
Sage Yenari — Middlebury College swimming
A captain of the swim team, Yenari was a key part of Venice getting to the state tournament in each of the past two seasons.
She helped the Indians win a district title in each of her seasons.
North Port soccer duo signs with WVWCNorth Port seniors Justin Crehore and Chris Lamela each signed a letter of intent to play soccer for West Virginia Wesleyan College next season.
Also nicknamed the Bobcats, WVWC is an NCAA Division II school in the Mountain East Conference.
Crehore and Lamela are key parts of an 8-6-3 North Port team that will travel to Braden River and play for the District 6A-7 title on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.