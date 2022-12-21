Charlotte football standout Cael Newton signed a national letter of intent on Wednesday to continue his career at Army. He was joined by his family (from left to right), brother Zak, mother Shana, brother Jaxson, father Buddy and brother, Cade.
PUNTA GORDA – Cael Newton, the state’s No. 2 wrestler in the 220-pound weight class, was on his way to Orlando on Tuesday night when Uncle Sam dropped something on his doorstep.
Wednesday morning, Newton shared the contents with friends, family and his Charlotte High classmates shortly after signing his national letter-of-intent to play football at Army.
“It was nerve-wracking, but it’s a big deal,” Newton said. “It’s big honor to go there, to go to that type of school and get that type of education. The Army. It’s a big deal.”
Though Newton currently has his sights set on a state title in wrestling, it is a sport he only got into because he wanted to stay in shape for football. That he turned out to be good in both sports – as well as track and field during the spring season – is a testament to his work ethic.
“Cael has been a godsend,” Charlotte football coach Cory Mentzer said. This past year was Mentzer’s first as head coach, but in his previous stint as the Tarpons’ defensive coordinator, he had coached Newton since his sophomore season.
“He’s just that student-athlete that any coach would love to have,” Mentzer said. “He was a great role model and leader for the young guys, and when you talk about setting the foundation, really, that’s what you’re going to see moving forward, is examples like Cael.”
On the football field, Newton lined up at defensive end and tight end, playing more and more defense as the seasons progressed. This past season, he played sparingly on offense, but led the team with 84 solo tackles and 112 tackles overall. He also led the team with nine sacks and 13 tackles for loss. He forced three fumbles, picked off a pass against Fort Myers and recovered a fumble against Ida Baker, a key play of the Tarpons’ first win of the season after beginning 0-7.
He had two sacks in each of his final two games, both Charlotte victories, and 30 combined tackles to close out his senior year with a bang.
“I was thinking that I’ve got to do what I do best, continue to play hard and give it my all,” Newton said. “Leave everything that I played for out on that field and just continue to make a difference.”
Thoughts of heading to West Point materialized last spring and became a reality only earlier this week after speaking with the Black Knights’ coaching staff.
Then a package arrived containing his NLI papers and a small, black portfolio. Newton revealed that portfolio’s contents shortly after signing Wednesday morning.
It was exactly what one would expect from the Army football program: One side contained his offer. The other was a patriotic scene with a very familiar phrase emblazoned atop:
