Newton Army

Charlotte football standout Cael Newton signed a national letter of intent on Wednesday to continue his career at Army. He was joined by his family (from left to right), brother Zak, mother Shana, brother Jaxson, father Buddy and brother, Cade.

 Patrick Obley

PUNTA GORDA – Cael Newton, the state’s No. 2 wrestler in the 220-pound weight class, was on his way to Orlando on Tuesday night when Uncle Sam dropped something on his doorstep.

Wednesday morning, Newton shared the contents with friends, family and his Charlotte High classmates shortly after signing his national letter-of-intent to play football at Army.


