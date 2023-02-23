Griffin Cloyd signed a letter-of-intent Thursday to play wheelchair basketball at Auburn next fall. Seated with him from left to right are Paul Schulte, the coach of his adult league team, father Gregory Cloyd and mother, Kate Knyzewski. Lemon Bay athletic director Ryan LaVallee stands behind them.
ENGLEWOOD – As he slipped in beside Griffin Cloyd’s family for a picture on Thursday afternoon at Lemon Bay High School, Paul Schulte marveled at the spectacle in which Cloyd found himself at the center.
“I wish they did this sort of thing when I was going to school,” Schulte said with a laugh.
Schulte, a Paralympian, is the coach of Cloyd’s adult wheelchair basketball team, based out of the Wounded Warriors Abilities Ranch in Tampa. Thursday, Cloyd officially parlayed his experience with WWAR into a letter-of-intent to play wheelchair basketball at Auburn.
Cloyd, who has spina bifida, discovered the sport several years ago while living up north. The more he learned about it, the more he realized it could be something that carried him forward into college. During the past two years at Lemon Bay, Cloyd has traveled the country with the Jacksonville-based Brooks BullSharks juniors team as well as Schulte’s WWAR squad.
“I really didn’t learn about it until high school,” Cloyd said. “I started high school and started thinking about college and then I started talking to some of my teammates and they said, ‘yeah, you can.’
“They’re thinking about going to certain colleges to play sports and I realized, yeah, that’s a thing.”
Schulte said the growth of adaptive sports at the college level has been a matter of supply and demand coming together. Younger athletes participating in the various Paralympic sports have the same desire to play in college as any other athlete.
“The attraction is the same for any student athlete – man, I want to play in college some day,” said Schulte, who played wheelchair basketball at the University of Texas-Arlington. “So as soon as there’s even the remote possibility of playing a college sport, an adaptive sport, it just changes everything. Your grades shoot up and all the sudden you can see a path. You know what you want.
“For me, I wanted to be on a college campus, living the student-athlete life,” he said. “As soon as a scholarship was on the table, you couldn’t hold me back.”
Cloyd’s experience mirrors that of Schulte, which made Thursday all the more special for him.
“It’s surreal,” Cloyd said. “To have gone through all of this stuff and suddenly it’s time? I’m almost there. I guess you could say I’m in the big leagues of school. I’m going to college.”
Cloyd carries a 3.55 grade-point average at Lemon Bay despite missing the first quarter of his junior year when complications from spinal cord surgery nearly took his life. He plans to study biomedical sciences at Auburn as a way to give back to the WWAR and veterans everywhere. His father, Gregory, and his maternal grandfather are disabled veterans.
“Wounded Warriors Abilities Ranch, their whole goal is to get disabled veterans out and doing activities,” Cloyd said. “A lot of disabled people stop doing all those things and just stay at home. Thant’s fine, but some people that want to get out there don’t know how to do it because of their disability.
“So the idea of WWAR is let disabled veterans know there’s something they can do to help better their lives, if they want to.”
