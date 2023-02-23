Cloyd signing

Griffin Cloyd signed a letter-of-intent Thursday to play wheelchair basketball at Auburn next fall. Seated with him from left to right are Paul Schulte, the coach of his adult league team, father Gregory Cloyd and mother, Kate Knyzewski. Lemon Bay athletic director Ryan LaVallee stands behind them.

ENGLEWOOD – As he slipped in beside Griffin Cloyd’s family for a picture on Thursday afternoon at Lemon Bay High School, Paul Schulte marveled at the spectacle in which Cloyd found himself at the center.

“I wish they did this sort of thing when I was going to school,” Schulte said with a laugh.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments