Charlotte High basketball player Ary Hicks, center, is surrounded by family members (from left) Chevy, her father Elgin, her mother Alpha and Marie as she signs her NLI to play next season for Niagara. (Sun photo
Sometimes, deciding on a college comes down to wanting a change of scenery.
Aryana Hicks, Charlotte’s standout senior guard, is definitely changing it up.
Hicks on Wednesday signed her national letter-of-intent to play basketball at Niagara University.
“College is an experience, so let’s change it up a bit,” Hicks said. “I just wanted something different.”
She knew the Purple Eagles were the right fit almost right away.
“When I went up there for the visit, I really felt comfortable and felt I could focus both academically and athletically there,” she said. “And I really liked the coaches and the environment. I really like that they focus on academics and that’s most important to me because what happens after basketball is what matters.”
The 5-5 Hicks has averaged 17.3 points, 4.7 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game during her high school career and has her sights set on finally getting the Tarpons a championship following last year’s Final Four bow.
“This is our revenge year as I like to call it,” she said. “It’s my last chance to get a ring so we’re going to do everything we can to get that.”
Purple Eagles coach Jada Pierce said Hicks’ game complements Niagara’s approach.
"Ary is an explosive guard who can make plays for herself as well as others,” Pierce said. “Ary can score on all three levels and competes at a high level defensively and can guard full court pressuring the opponent."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.