There came a moment four years ago when everyone around Serena Kohler saw a fork in the road before her.
She never saw it. She simply plowed forward, blazing her own trail.
Now, her final destination is in sight. On Tuesday, the record-setting middle hitter made history as Imagine School’s first-ever Division I signee in any sport, inking a letter-of-intent to play volleyball next year at Oral Roberts University.
Kohler has been in Imagine School system since kindergarten, before the high school began its sports program. When it came time for her to decide where to attend high school, few thought she would continue at Imagine.
“She made a decision as a freshman to come back and play here,” said Dave Kohler, her father and Sharks volleyball coach. “Everyone asked where she was going to go play high school and she made the decision four years ago to stay here and finish out her career here.”
It wasn’t a decision she made lightly.
“Coming here to this school, I knew if I wanted to (play college volleyball), I would be one of the only people to do it so far from here,” she said. “So it was kind of a motivator for me. Like, yeah, I’m at a small school but that doesn’t mean I can’t do it and it was exciting for me. I get to set history. I get to do something no one has done before.”
She did it in style, recording her 1,000th career kill late in her senior season, the first to reach that plateau at Imagine and one of very few to have done it in the area.
Thanks to her exploits on the court, there were a great many schools to choose from in terms of taking the next step. Many eliminated themselves almost immediately. One stood out almost from the start.
“I had toured a couple of colleges by that point and this one just stood out,” she said. “Not only because it has high-level Division I athletes, but it’s also one of the only Christian colleges I was looking at and that ended up being extremely important as I furthered my search for a college.”
Oral Roberts, located in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is a member of the Summit League for volleyball. As of Tuesday, the Golden Eagles were 15-8 overall and 9-5 in league play, good for fourth place. It has been a turnaround season under a new coach, Frank Craig, who took over this past spring after Oral Roberts’ foundered to a 3-15 finish in 2020.
Beyond the program, Kohler said the campus visit was an eye-opener.
“Once I stepped on campus, I knew,” she said. “Listening to people’s conversations, it wasn’t your typical college setting were people talking about parties or anything. It was intentional. I just knew that was where He wanted me to be and that’s where He knew that I was going to grow and find my purpose. It's so beautiful.”
Kohler will be the second area volleyball player in as many years to have found her way to Oklahoma. Last year, Charlotte High’s Ashleigh Miller signed with East Central University in Ada. In a coincidence, Dave Kohler attended ECU.
“We’re friends with the Millers and we had a big laugh knowing they’re only going to be a couple of hours apart,” he said. “They’ve already talked about going and playing beach tournaments, so it’s neat to see her go on her next chapter with people that she knows from this area. That’s very rare.”
