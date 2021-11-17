Charlotte cross country runner Sangie Lincoln-Velez, center, signs her NLI to compete at the University of Alabama-Birmingham next fall. She is flanked by her parents, Angelia and Jonathan. (Sun photo)
Sangie Lincoln-Velez is heading to sweet home Alabama for college.
Charlotte High’s lead girls cross country runner on Wednesday signed her national letter-of-intent to join the University of Alabama-Birmingham’s squad. For her, it’s an opportunity to return home.
Last year as a member of the Auburn High cross country team, Lincoln-Velez won an individual gold medal as her team won the Alabama Class 7A state championship. With the Tarpons, she was hampered by injuries early on and while never quite matching her Alabama times, she was running her fastest times at season’s end.
“Coming in, it was weird, but I still liked it a lot and the team is really nice,” she said of her time at Charlotte. “It’s way hotter down here. Way hotter. And the terrain is super different from Alabama. There, it’s a lot of trails but here it’s sand. Sand is rough.”
This year in the Florida Class 3A state meet, she finished 50th overall, nearly cracking 20 minutes at 20:13.0.
“She comes from such a big program in Alabama,” Charlotte coach Chris George said. “When I heard she and her brother (Alex) were coming into our school, they were our two top runners at the state meet this year. That was really cool to see that. I wish I got more than one year from her. She fit right in with our program. We’re going to miss her.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.