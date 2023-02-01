ENGLEWOOD – By his own count, Jason Slicker might have managed about four punts for the Lemon Bay football team during his senior season.
How does a special teams player with visibility that low find his way to National Signing Day with an offer from West Alabama?
“Like coaches always say, ‘be the squeaky wheel’ and keep hitting ‘em up,” Slicker said Wednesday afternoon. “So I just kept at it. I would sit on Twitter every day for an hour or two and just hit up the schools I was interested in, posting film.”
Indeed, Slicker was a steady presence on social media, posting clips taken at kicking camps.
“I’d say the biggest thing was going to camps and getting my name out there and then using my performance at camps,” Slicker said. “Because at Lemon Bay, we ... uh … don’t utilize special teams that much, you know?
Often when Lemon Bay decided to punt, it came in the form of a quick kick by the quarterback.
Colleges don’t typically bring punters aboard on signing days, opting to play the field a bit before committing to one. Slicker said that was just one of several challenges to overcome.
“It’s insane, especially punting because you have Australians – Australian punters – that you’re competing against,” he said. “You have the (junior colleges) and now you have the transfer portal, so it’s like you’re the last guy.”
Slicker came to punting the same way many do. Growing up, he played soccer, but one day found an orange kicking tee in the garage and gave it a try.
“I think it was the seventh or eighth grade, I kicked the football and it went 40, 50 yards,” he said.
Before long, Slicker was honing his craft. He reached out to former Charlotte kicker Austin Taylor and trained with him. He quickly realized he was more of a punter than a kicker.
The progress he made earned him a spot on Lemon Bay’s junior varsity then, eventually, varsity.
Though he cast a wide net on the World Wide Web, Slicker was in communication with West Alabama early on in the process. He visited with he coaching staff when West Alabama visiting West Florida this past fall, then recently took his official visit.
West Alabama, a Division II school in the Gulf South Conference, went 5-6 this past season after a long string of winning campaigns. They are a perennial conference title contender.
“The campus is super beautiful and it’s in a small town – about 3,500 people,” Slicker said. “The campus is on something like 600 acres with walking trails and lakes. It was just a great school and a great opportunity.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.