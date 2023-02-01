PUNTA GORDA – Connor Trim’s final football game in Charlotte High’s blue and gold will be regaled for youngsters in fable and song.
After a rough season in which included the Tarpons losing their first seven games – wrapped around three weeks of inactivity due to Hurricane Ian – the linebacker that would be running back turned in an epic, five-touchdown performance in a 48-7 win at Lehigh.
Trim ran for 138 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries, while gathering in two passes for 32 yards and another score.
That showing was at the forefront of everyone’s mind Wednesday in the Charlotte Hall of Fame room as Trim signed his letter-of-intent to play football for St. Thomas University.
“It was all of the emotions for me in that game, especially after this year,” Trim said. “It felt good to finish it off like that, especially in my senior year. I’ve worked my butt off for this team.”
Trim was already a standout linebacker for Charlotte during the 2021 season when a rash of injuries at running back forced then-coach Wade Taylor to experiment with Trim in the back field.
He was an instant success, amassing 519 yards on 99 carries while becoming the go-to guy for goal-line situations.
But that didn’t mean Trim was freed from his linebacking duties. He still managed to finish second on the team with 77 tackles.
This season, despite battling through a series of maladies, he led the team with 456 yards on 82 carries and finished second once more on defense with 98 tackles, including six for loss.
“He’s what we call a true Tarpon,” head coach Cory Mentzer said. “He gave his heart and left it all out on the field, as you saw in that last game. I’m sad we’re losing him – you always wish you had kids an extra year – but he battled illinesses throughout the year and constantly bounced back despite being a two-way starter. He never came off the field.”
St. Thomas is an NAIA school located in Miami Gardens. Entering just its fifth year in existence, the football program has already achieved impressive success, going 9-2 in each of the past two seasons.
“I wasn’t really having any movement in the recruiting field – and all, really – and coach (Justin) Post from St. Thomas hit me up one day and showed me love ever since,” Trim said. “Every single day, he’d text me, making sure that I was alright, checking in on school, and I just felt the most love with them.”
The campus visit sealed the deal.
“It was beautiful. I loved it,” Trim said. “It’s right beside the beach, right in the heart of Miami. It’s the best and I love the facilities and the coaches.”
Trim added being away from home but close enough to visit was also a huge plus. He grew up in Charlotte County, aspiring from a young age to play football for the Tarpons.
“I think I accomplished everything I wanted in being a Tarpon,” Trim said. “Not as much as a football player – we could have done a little bit more while I was here – but I love being a Tarpon for my whole life. It’s been me since I was a kid, growing up, watching Eli Mack (Class of ’16) and all of them.
“That’s what I wanted to be. I wanted to be a Tarpon and I’m glad I got to finish here.”
