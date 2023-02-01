IMG_5354.jpg

Connor Trim, seated, is surrounded by family on Wednesday after signing a letter of intent to continue his football career at St. Thomas University.

 Patrick Obley

PUNTA GORDA – Connor Trim’s final football game in Charlotte High’s blue and gold will be regaled for youngsters in fable and song.

After a rough season in which included the Tarpons losing their first seven games – wrapped around three weeks of inactivity due to Hurricane Ian – the linebacker that would be running back turned in an epic, five-touchdown performance in a 48-7 win at Lehigh.


