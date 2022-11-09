A funny thing happened to D’Yanis Jimenez on her way to Signing Day.
The Charlotte girls basketball standout made her official visit to Wisconsin over the summer, loved everything she saw with the Badgers’ program and made her commitment as soon as the visit was over.
She had seen enough.
Turns out that decision only increased the interest in her hardcourt services at the next level.
“I had a bunch of offers after that,” Jimenez said Wednesday after she made her commitment official in the Charlotte High Hall of Fame room. “I had a couple of colleges say stuff about Wisconsin’s losing season, stuff like that, but to me, everyone is going to have their losing seasons before they get to their winning seasons.”
Jimenez was one of three Tarpons to sign on the dotted line Wednesday. Softball players Jasmine "Jazz" Jones and Faith Wharton also signed. Across the bridge, Port Charlotte softball player Mickey Coslor inked scholarship papers, as well.
Jimenez is eager to help Badgers’ second-year coach Marisa Moseley continue her rebuild of the Wisconsin program. Moseley was hired in the spring of 2021 after the Badgers had gone 5-19. This past season, Wisconsin made a modest improvement from five wins to eight wins.
“I would rather be a part of an up-and-coming team than a team that’s already made it,” Jimenez said. "I want to be a part of something new.”
Though she joined a program at Charlotte that has been humming along under Tarpons coach Matt Stephenson, Jimenez did help the team do something it had never done before – go to a state Final Four … twice.
“She’s brought a lot of wins,” Stephenson said. “She’s a great kid, great character, works hard in the classroom and hard on the court and leaves it all on the floor. As a coach you love to have players like that. It’s a privilege because they come in and don’t mess around.”
Jimenez is coming off a season in which she averaged a team-best 15.4 points playing complementary basketball with the now-departed Ary Hicks. When the two were in the Charlotte backcourt, there were times when Jimenez could play off the ball and score while Hicks was the distributor.
This season, Jimenez will have to find a way to both, which is what Wisconsin will be asking of her, as well. In a Signing Day release, Moseley said she believed Jimenez would rise to the occasion, based on how she adapted at Charlotte.
“D'Yanis' instincts enable her to know exactly what her team needs to win,” Moseley said. “A consummate competitor, she is destined to become a great leader on the court for us.”
There was a time when Jimenez harbored some doubt. After a strong summer circuit following her freshman season, the offers came pouring in. Then, in her words, she backslid a bit.
“My sophomore summer, I didn’t have as good a summer as I did my freshman year,” she said. “So a lot of those schools stopped texting me. That really brought my confidence down a lot.”
She began a rebuild of her own at that point, leading to her stellar junior season.
“This past summer, I really did start to build my confidence up and when Wisconsin said they were interested in me, that just pushed my confidence all the way through.”
In her release, Moseley said she saw what Stephenson has seen all along.
"D'Yanis is an electric and heady guard with a scorer’s mentality,” she said. “Her handle and explosive bounce allow her to attack the lane to distribute or finish. She has a tremendous feel for the game and will be a terror for opponents on the defensive end of the floor.”
With the signing out of the way, all that remains is for Jimenez to lead Charlotte that one, final step further to a state championship appearance.
“We all know coming into this year, her workload is going to go up,” Stephenson said. “And it’s something she wants. She will need to be a distributor but add her scoring to it. I think it’s going to be really dynamic. It’s going to be a good season and we’re looking forward to it.”
Jones, Wharton sign
Jazz Jones and Faith Wharton also signed their letters of intent on Wednesday. Jones will be headed to Jacksonville University while Wharton will move on to USC Upstate.
“They’re both ready,” Charlotte softball coach Dave Anthony said. “They played on a very good travel organization. They play against the best competition in the country every week. They’re stepping into mid-major, Division I softball and they’ll be well prepared to do so.”
Jones, a middle infielder, was hitting well over .500 to begin the 2022 season before injuries slowed her down. She still finished with a .392 batting average and tied for the team lead with eight doubles while being a vocal leader on the field. She had originally committed to Troy, but a coaching change at the Alabama school led Jones to reopen her recruiting.
“Jacksonville seemed like a better fit for me, anyway,” Jones said.
Wharton’s fascination with USC Upstate took shape during multiple visits to the Spartanburg, South Carolina, area during travel ball. She also had the opportunity to see the area during the fall and was enamored with playing somewhere near mountains.
It helped that longtime USC Upstate coach Chris Hawkins had taken an interest in the Tarpons’ catcher.
“I’ve played up there for probably five years and he was always coming to a lot of our tournaments and he loved watching our team’s progress,” Wharton said. “Our team is a pretty big source for him when it comes to players.”
At USC Upstate’s invitation last year, Wharton attended a camp.
“I just went up there and loved it, everything about it,” she said.
Wharton batted .412 with six doubles, two triples and three home runs this past season. Anthony said few nights go by without Jones asking to take additional ground balls or Wharton begging for more batting practice.
Jones, who said she plans to study psychology, played psychologist on Wednesday when discussing the Tarpons’ 2023 possibilities.
“It’s definitely going to be a mental thing,” she said. “We have the talent and we have the work ethic but mentally, are we tough enough?
“If we’re tough enough, then I think we’re going to be OK. We’ll be able to get some championships under our belt.”
Coslor signs with ASU
Port Charlotte softball player Mickey Coslor signed her NLI on Wednesday to continue her career at Alabama State.
Coslor is coming off a junior season in which she hit .468 with one double and four triples. She had eight multi-hit games and hit safely and all but three games.
