There were a number of schools who came calling on senior DJ Woods as his senior season unfolded at Charlotte.
For good reason – the standout guard Tarpon guard who would go on to become a Sun Preps All-Area basketball Player of the Year finalist was an elite shooter from the perimeter who also had the ability to drive to the basket or make a deft pass when the defense collapsed on him.
He was the first player in the history of City of Palms Premiere event to score 30 points in a game as he averaged 15 points per game against a brutal schedule.
But there was one school that stayed with him throughout the process and that program was the one Woods signed with this week.
Woods will continue his basketball career at Husson University a perennial power in NCAA Division III.
“Honestly, they just show a lot of interest,” Woods said. “I was in contact with a lot of coaches, obviously, but they were just really consistent with the way they were reaching out to me.
“At the end of the day, I just felt like that was the best fit for me.”
Husson head coach Warren Caruso said what piqued his interest beyond the numbers were Woods’ intangibles.
“DJ is very talented and affects the game in a lot of ways,” Caruso said in a release. “DJ has really good quickness, he passes and shoots the ball at a high level and, to go along with his strong skill set, DJ is also a natural leader.”
The Eagles, located in Bangor, Maine, have won eight of the past 12 North Atlantic Conference titles, including this past season. They have made 14 trips to the national tournament over the past 28 years and are the winningest program, by percentage, in all of D-III.
In other area signing news:
• Standout Lemon Bay running back Jason Hogan signed a letter of intent to play at Utica University next fall. The Pioneers are an NCAA Division III program coming off a 6-5 season and a bowl appearance. Hogan totaled over 1,500 yards and 25 touchdowns this season as he powered an offense that often overwhelmed opponents in the first half.
• North Port held a signing day even this week in which 12 student athletes followed through on their commitments. They were as follows: Sean Michael-Gonzalez (wrestling, Indian Hills CC), Yanderick Young (wrestling, New England College), Hope Eastes (wrestling, Emmanuel College), Nick Volack (soccer, Webber University), Briawn Gibbons (soccer, Webber University), Jessica Stewart (basketball, Warner University), Sean Silverburg (football, Buena Vista College), Dylan Almeyda (football, Exeter), Haylee Rhoads (volleyball, State College of Florida), Alex Cordova (soccer, Webber), Nate Clark (football, Sterling College), Kaitlyn Rogers (golf, Kirtland CC).
