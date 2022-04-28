Recruiting can be weird. And for Lance Schyck, the process was not so much a battle for his services as it was a campaign to get the word out.
All’s well that ends well, though — on Thursday, the two-time undefeated state champion signed his letter of intent to continue his career at Central Michigan.
The Chippewas have been coached by Tom Borelli since 1991 and have finished a season in the top-20 on 12 occasions.
“I visited Wisconsin, then Kent State and then Central,” Schyck said. “I really liked the coaches but I ended up choosing Central because a couple of Florida guys are there and also my uncle went there.”
Doug Schyck, a Lemon Bay state champion in the 1980s, went on to wrestle at Central Michigan while Lance’s father, Mike, a two-time Lemon Bay state champ, wrestled at Ohio State. Earlier this year, Charlotte’s three-time state champion, Andrew Austin, signed with the Chippewas.
Mike Schyck said when his son decided in December that he wanted to continue his wrestling career at the college level, he discovered it would be an uphill climb. Despite Lance’s obvious prowess, his exposure on a national level has been minimal.
“Lance’s path was a little different than most,” Mike Schyck said. “As you know, his sophomore year, COVID hit, so he didn’t have any national exposure. His junior year, he tore his ACL and didn’t get any exposure between his sophomore and junior year and then between his junior and senior year he was going through surgery, so the last three years he hasn’t been exposed nationally.
“So, to be honest, a lot of the coaches didn’t know much about him.”
At Central Michigan, Schyck said he hopes to pursue theater. He recently had a role in a Lemon Bay High production of “Into the Woods.”
“Something along those lines,” he said. “I guess we’ll find out. I enjoyed being in front of everyone, so I guess if that happens, then it happens.”
Schyck finished his high school career with just one defeat over his final three seasons. That loss came in the state championship during his sophomore year. Schyck is a Sun Preps All-Area Wrestler of the Year finalist and 2021 winner of the Sun Preps All-Area Courage Award.
The 2022 Sun Preps All-Area Awards banquet is May 24 at CoolToday Park.
LEVINE TO GOSHEN
Venice and Community Christian basketball standout Isaiah Levine will play ball for Goshen College next fall.
Levine made the announcement at the North Port Boys and Girls Club, where he spent countless hours of his youth growing and perfecting his game.
“This is where I grew up at,” Levine said this past Friday in the Club’s gymnasium. “This is where my mentors and, you know, people I call my brothers and my family are. This is where I fell in love with the game, so I wanted to do this somewhere special. I was going to do it here or I wasn’t going to do it.”
Levine, a combo guard, averaged 12.9 points and 2 steals per game for Venice during his senior season. He scored 309 points and shot 52.1 percent from the field.
A friend put him in touch with the coaching staff at Goshen, an NAIA school located in an Indiana town of the same name.
“They loved my game and they loved what I could bring to the table,” Levine said. “I ended up taking a visit up there and fell in love with the school and everything it was about.”
His flight home was cancelled due to weather, so Levine ended up staying for an extra day.
“That kind of gave me time to really see what the school was about, and it ended up growing on me,” he said.
OTHER SIGNINGS
Port Charlotte track athletes LaShawn Powell and Daunte Douglas will run track in college after signing at Warner University and Tennessee Wesleyan, respectively. … Lemon Bay softball player Ella Kraszewski will continue her career at Coastal Alabama.
