It’s playoff time for the winter high school sports as every sport except wrestling has wrapped up its regular season.
The Florida High School Athletic Association released its playoff seedings for the regional tournaments in boys and girls soccer and girls basketball on Sunday and released the district seeding for boys basketball earlier last week.
Four local girls basketball teams played for district championships on Friday night, but North Port was the only one to win a district title. Non-district winners Charlotte and Imagine School of North Port received at-large bids to continue on to regionals, while district runner-ups DeSoto County and Port Charlotte came up just short.
In girls soccer, Venice defeated North Port for a district title on Friday night and both teams will advance to regionals. Lemon Bay won its first district title since 2005 on Thursday and also advances to regionals.
No boys soccer teams moved past districts this season.
Girls soccer regional quarterfinals
Tuesday, February 11
Largo at Venice, 7 p.m.
North Port at St. Petersburg, 7 p.m.
Cypress Creek at Lemon Bay, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball regional quarterfinals
Thursday, February 13
Charlotte at East Lake, 7 p.m.
Imagine School at Bishop Verot, 7 p.m.
Haines City at North Port, 7 p.m.
