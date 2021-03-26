The first Venice High girls soccer team to win a state title continues to be recognized well after their championship performance.
Several Lady Indians seniors took part in a statewide All-Star game two weeks ago, and this past week star forward and University of North Florida commit Kiki Slattery was named the 6A Player of the Year as voted by media and coaches of the Florida Dairy Farmers. Indians coach Gary Bolyard was recognized as the 6A Coach of the Year.
Slattery, who scored a team-high 27 goals and 18 assists, received 81 points in the vote as she beat out fellow teammate Ashton Pennell, who received 59 points.
Bolyard, an 11-year coach for Venice, led the team to a 16-win season and has led the team to at least the regional final in the past three seasons.
The Indians coach earned 110 total points — far out-pacing runner-up Joy Rosano, who earned 36.
Slattery will now have a chance to win Miss Soccer for Florida -- won among the Players of the Year from classes 1A - 7A -- and Bolyard will be up for a vote on the overall Coach of the Year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.