Slattery

Kiki Slattery was voted as 6A Player of the Year by media and coaches of Florida Dairy Farmers for her 27-goal, 18-assist season in which she helped lead her team to its first state title. 

 SUN FILE PHOTO

The first Venice High girls soccer team to win a state title continues to be recognized well after their championship performance.

Several Lady Indians seniors took part in a statewide All-Star game two weeks ago, and this past week star forward and University of North Florida commit Kiki Slattery was named the 6A Player of the Year as voted by media and coaches of the Florida Dairy Farmers. Indians coach Gary Bolyard was recognized as the 6A Coach of the Year.

Slattery, who scored a team-high 27 goals and 18 assists, received 81 points in the vote as she beat out fellow teammate Ashton Pennell, who received 59 points.

Bolyard, an 11-year coach for Venice, led the team to a 16-win season and has led the team to at least the regional final in the past three seasons.

The Indians coach earned 110 total points — far out-pacing runner-up Joy Rosano, who earned 36.

Slattery will now have a chance to win Miss Soccer for Florida -- won among the Players of the Year from classes 1A - 7A -- and Bolyard will be up for a vote on the overall Coach of the Year. 

