VENICE — Kiki Slattery and Rachel Dalton scored two goals apiece as Venice cruised to a 4-0 win over Lakewood Ranch in a girls soccer matchup on Thursday night.
Bouncing back from a loss to Steinbrenner High in their last game, the Indians jumped ahead early and dominated the Mustangs in the first half, scoring all of their goals before halftime.
Rachel Dalton got Venice on the scoreboard first with a long shot from 25 yards out that just made it over the outstretched arms of Lakewood Ranch goalkeeper Natalia Kassner.
Moments later, Slattery took the ball on the left side and buried a shot to make it 2-0 just 15 minutes into the game.
“I got the ball and I turned on a defender and shot with my left foot and it went in the far right post,” Slattery said.
Dalton got her second goal of the game, and eighth of the season, from much closer in to extend the lead to 3-0 and Slattery concluded the scoring by taking a long pass from goalkeeper Ashton Pennell and getting behind the entire Mustang defense.
“I saw that she was winding up to kick it so I ran and as soon as she kicked the ball I just went forward and I was just onside,” Slattery said.
The goal brought the senior forward’s total to 17 on the year.
The Indians failed to add on to their total in the second half, but Pennell turned away any Mustang threats to earn the shutout, in addition to notching her second assist of the year.
“They were relaxed tonight,” Venice coach Gary Bolyard said. “There was some good intensity in the first half. They were having fun out there tonight, so a lot of communication and a lot of fun.”
The two teams faced each other in the preseason with the Indians coming away with a 2-1 win. But things came much easier for Venice the second time around.
“I think we’ve started jelling a lot better as a team,” Slattery said. “That was our first game so we weren’t really familiar with each other yet, but now we definitely are.”
“There’s a lot of stuff we’ve been working on and it showed tonight,” Bolyard said. “We always look forward to these games with Lakewood Ranch. They’re a formidable team in the area. We came out on the good side this time.”
Venice, now 5-3, will be off until Jan. 6 when it will host Gulf Coast. The Mustangs lost their fourth in a row and fell to 3-5 on the season.
