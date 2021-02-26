VENICE — Forward Kiki Slattery is no stranger to scoring goals in big spots for the Venice girls soccer team.
The senior often envisions making these game-deciding shots whenever she practices her shooting, and she’s already lived some of those fantasies out in real life — scoring a game-winning goal in last year’s state semifinal and a goal in the state final.
The speedy UNF commit added another on Friday night when she took a pass from Rachel Dalton down the right sideline in the first half, breaking free to fire in a shot across the front of the goalkeeper and into the left corner of the net in a 1-0 state semifinal win over Fleming Island at Powell-Davis Stadium.
“They were a scrappy team,” Venice coach Gary Bolyard said of the Golden Eagles. “They moved the ball well. They possessed the ball well.
“Our defense played well tonight. We didn’t give up many quality scoring opportunities. We found what worked early and to come out victorious is great.”
Fleming Island (18-3-1) entered the state semifinals ranked No. 1 in 6A competition with a high-powered offense that has averaged four goals per match.
The Golden Eagles held possession for much of the first half — registering five shots (three on goal) — as they played keep-away from the Indians’ offense.
Venice, however, finally began to put some shots on goal after the first water break — getting one from Maddy Krause and one from Sarah Freddolino — before Slattery punched in her goal in the 35th minute.
“They possessed the ball really well,” Slattery said of the Golden Eagles. “They had some players with very good foot-skills. I think it was challenging for us with pressuring and having to defend their good passes and their give-and-gos.”
Though Slattery’s goal was the deciding score, the game was far from over for the ensuing 45 minutes. Fleming Island tried time and again to break through the Venice midfield and defense, putting up 10 second-half shots (seven on goal) as Indians’ defenders or senior goalkeeper Ashton Pennell turned away each shot.
“We knew it was going to be a battle,” Bolyard said. “We thought this is how it was going to go. We thought we’d get a goal and hang and play defensively.
“We’ve been playing good defense the past month.”
The Indians will play the winner of Martin County vs. Lourdes Academy — the team to whom it lost last year’s state final — on Friday, March 5 at 7 p.m. at Spec Martin Stadium in DeLand.
“It feels a little bit different because last year it was so new,” Slattery said of making the state final again. “It feels a little more comfortable. It’s a good feeling. I’m happy.
“I’m confident that we will win this time. Last time we went in really nervous, but not this year. I think we’re gonna do well.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.