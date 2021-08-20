NAPLES — If Friday’s impromptu jamboree of a Kickoff Classic had a theme for Charlotte, it was a sad trombone.
Bright spots were few and far between at Barron Collier as the Tarpons lost their first half to the host team, 14-3, before falling to late-addition Bishop Verot, 14-2, in their night cap.
“We didn’t really come to tackle tonight and this defense is really too good for that to happen,” second-year Charlotte coach Wade Taylor said. “We’ve got a long way to go on defense and offense.”
Red flags — as well as penalty flags — were everywhere for Charlotte’s two primary units. The defense occasionally blew up plays only to give up yardage with shoddy tackling. On offense, Mason Henderson and Keon Jones split quarterback duties but both were ineffective going downfield. Charlotte’s only completions were on screens and when Bishop Verot jumped one screen and returned it for a long touchdown, that option had been taken away, as well.
Henderson was 5 of 13 for 43 yards and an interception. Jones was 2 of 5 for 8 yards and an interception.
As a team, Charlotte mustered just 96 yards against Barron Collier and 60 against Bishop Verot. The two opponents combined for 123 rushing yards and 177 passing yards.
Troi McClary and Connor Trim each showed playmaking ability at running back before the opposing defenses were able to shed concerns over Charlotte’s passing game. McClary had 10 carries for 40 yards against Barron Collier, but had a 19-yard touchdown run called back on a holding penalty. Trim had 3 carries for 40 against Collier. Neither were a factor against Verot, with McClary leaving early due to cramps.
Barron Collier and Bishop Verot played the night’s final half following Charlotte. Verot’s scheduled game against Riverdale was cancelled due to COVID-19 quarantining at Riverdale.
Key plays: Charlotte’s first drive of the season ended in a 33-yard field goal by Tyler Amaral. … That field goal came at the end of the same drive that had included McClary’s negated 19-yard touchdown run. … Charlotte’s points against Verot came after a strong defensive stand. Charlotte forced the Vikings to punt from their own end zone, and the subsequent snap sailed high and outside for a safety. … Collier’s second touchdown came after Charlotte defensive back Avant Harris appeared to have an interception in the end zone. He was unable to hold onto the ball, which fell fortuitously into a Viking receiver’s hands for the score.
Key stats: Of Charlotte’s 51 plays, 23 went for negative yards, an incompletion or an interception. … Charlotte had just five plays go for 10 or more yards. … The Tarpons committed five penalties for 45 yards against Barron Collier.
What it means: Not much … or a whole lot. What went wrong Friday for Charlotte fell largely in the “fixable” category. A strong defensive front got routine penetration against both opponents, but multiple times saw a negative play go for positive yards because the first attacker to the ball failed to wrap up. Both Henderson and Jones struggled with timing and decision-making on downfield pass plays and Charlotte will need that facet of their game if they are going to all their best weapon — McClary — room to breathe in the running game.
Quotes: “I think we just have to work out some kinks. We have a new quarterback. We’ll be fine.” — Tarpons running back and linebacker, Connor Trim.
“We’ve got to clean a lot of stuff up. We made stupid penalties tonight. We made silly mistakes. Obviously tackling, you can’t drop the ball as a receiver, a lot of things went wrong and we’ve got to clean it up.” — Charlotte coach Wade Taylor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.