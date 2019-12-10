Jerimiah Bohdanets headed in a goal from the left side of the net in the first half and that was enough for North Port to defeat Venice, 1-0, in a boys soccer matchup Monday night.
The victory gave the Bobcats their first win of the season and dropped the Indians to 3-5 on the year.
North Port (1-6-1) came out aggressive early and kept the ball in the Venice half of the field for most of the opening minutes. But neither team could score until Bohdanets put the ball past Indians goalkeeper Stefan Slavov from in close late in the period.
"We didn't come out intense the first 20 minutes," Venice coach Peter Tomich said. "They got a garbage goal on us but other than that, we fired up in the second half. We just couldn't finish.
“They changed their strategy in the second half and put all their defenders in the front of the net, so we just couldn't get the ball in the net."
The Indians had several chances go just wide, and Bobcat goalie Alvaro Amaya made a couple of point-blank saves, as they dominated play in the second half.
"The players all admitted it, we didn't come out in the first 20 minutes with intensity. That's where we lost the game," Tomich said. "These guys know each other, they all play club soccer against each other or even on the same team, so overconfidence wasn't a factor. North Port hasn't been getting blown out, they've just been unlucky.”
For North Port, the win represented a breakthrough in what has been a rough start to the season.
"We're not happy with the start we've had," Bobcats coach Joey Sorbino said. "It leads to frustration by the players and myself as a coach. But ultimately, we have to continue to remind ourselves that we don't just get to put on the jersey and snap our fingers and goals magically appear. In the first half, we wanted to come in and play our brand of soccer.
“We were very familiar with their coaching style and tactics and we knew what they were going to try to do, so we set ours to avoid that. We felt that we could have the upper hand in the offensive part of the field and I think that showed for 40 minutes."
Both teams got off 13 shots apiece, and Slavov and Amaya were each credited with 7 saves.
The Indians return to action Thursday night at Charlotte.
