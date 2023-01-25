VENICE – Since she was 8, Catherine Dalton has watched all four of her older sisters make game-changing plays in big moments for the Venice girls soccer team.
Wednesday night was her turn to shine.
Hosting Sarasota in the district quarterfinals, Dalton banged in a goal in each half to lead the Lady Indians to a 3-0 win at Powell-Davis Stadium. With the win, fourth-seeded Venice will advance to play top-seeded Lakewood Ranch at 7 p.m. Monday in the District 7A-8 semifinals.
“They’re all different kids,” said Venice coach Gary Bolyard, who has coached all five Dalton sisters. “Every one of them was different. Every one of them had a different personality.
“It's been special, and the family is just great. Alan (Dalton) has been an integral part of our program and Venice High. We’re gonna miss having a Dalton around here.”
Venice outshot Sarasota, 16-7, with most of the damage coming in a second-half barrage that resulted in a pair of goals -- one by Dalton on a cross from Emma Mogford in the 58th minute and another by Maddie Egan, who crashed the box and outmaneuvered the Sarasota goalkeeper in the 60th. Indians goalkeeper Kathryn Raney saved all four of the Sailors' shots on goal.
Elsewhere in the area, Lemon Bay’s girls routed DeSoto County, 9-0, to advance to a District 4A-12 semifinal at LaBelle on Monday.
The North Port girls cruised past Gulf Coast, 7-2. They will play the winner of Wednesday’s Riverview-Lehigh match on Monday in a District 7A-8 semifinal.
