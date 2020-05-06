Washington signs
Port Charlotte running back Ja’Nyrein Washington, center, held a non-traditional signing day at the school Wednesday. With just a handful of coaches and administrators, spread out around a table, Washington signed his letter of intent to play football at Warner University. Washington was a 1,000-yard rusher for the Pirates as a senior, helping them to a 10-2 record and playoff win.

 

 Photo provided
