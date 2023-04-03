PORT CHARLOTTE – In “Bull Durham,” Crash Davis notes the difference between success and failure over the course of a season is “one extra flare … just one … a gork, a ground ball with eyes … a dying quail.”
In softball this season, Charlotte has been on the right side of that equation.
Port Charlotte? Not so much.
And so it was on Monday night as the Tarpons flared, gorked and downed an entire covey of quail against the hard-luck Pirates, 11-1.
“They played good, man,” Charlotte coach David Anthony said of the Pirates. “I’ve gotta give them credit. They were up, their energy was better than ours. Their pitcher was outstanding tonight. She kept us off balance with her change up.”
So how did Charlotte win?
“You saw it,” Anthony said. “We weren’t exactly crushing it everywhere.”
Two Charlotte runs scored on a perfectly pushed bunt by Josalin Abel that slipped past the Pirates’ hard-charging defenders. Jasmine Jones opened the top of the fifth with a line drive single to right field that gobbled up the Pirates’ outfielder, allowing Jones to reach third and trigger a three-run inning.
Jones later hit a ball that flew all of 30 feet and hit the ground like it was a tar pit due to the backspin, allowing her to reach base and set the table for what would be the game-ending, four-run rally to trigger the mercy rule.
In fact, just about every one of Charlotte’s 12 hits were a matter of hitting it where the Pirates weren’t, unless they were unlucky enough to hit it within spitting distance of Pirates shortstop Mickey Coslor. One of the area’s best defensive players regardless of position, Coslor had a flawless night for Port Charlotte.
Still, the game goes in the books as a rout. As much of that can be attributed to Charlotte’s pitching as its lucky-strike hitting.
Mia Flores and Dava Hoffer took turns icing Port Charlotte’s bats. They combined on a one-hit, two-walk performance. Jaylin Pinedo drove in the Pirates’ lone run with a RBI groundout in the bottom of the fourth.
For a time, it was a tight ball game, with Pinedo flummoxing the Tarpons with a much-improved changeup. Through three innings, Charlotte’s lead was merely 2-0.
“She’s been working really hard,” Port Charlotte coach Morgan Coslor said. “She wasn’t that successful at the beginning of the season and it was just a mental adjustment she had to make. She’s outstanding and almost unhittable to a point.
“Once our defense has her back, we’ll be rocking.”
The Pirates committed three errors and all proved lethal.
Lexi Fitzgerald led Charlotte with three hits. Amber Chumley and Jones each had two. Chumley and Hoffer each drove in a pair of runs, as did Abel with her bullseye bunt.
It was the 10th win in 11 games for the Tarpons, who improved to 13-3 at the outset of a three-game week.
“It was just a decent effort on our part,” Anthony said. “It was a lot different than the first time we played them. They’re well-coached and they play super, super-hard.
“We played a clean game and I told them from the beginning if we played a clean game, it’s going to be hard for anybody to beat us.”
Port Charlotte fell to 1-10. In their post-game talk, the players had their heads up and appeared to know how close they were to hanging with the area’s highest-ranked team.
“Most games we’ve played have been really close games until the fifth, sixth or seventh inning,” Coslor said. “They’re working through the mental part of it, getting mentally tough. Our weakest point right now is defense.
“We cut off a couple of mistakes and it’s a ballgame, so we’re right in there and they are staying encouraged and looking at the big picture.”
Both teams are on the road for their next games. Charlotte will visit Bishop Verot tonight while the Pirates travel to Manatee on Wednesday.
