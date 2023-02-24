Sun preps logo

VENICE — Emily Bean’s two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning gave Venice a 6-4 win over Bishop Verot in the Indians’ softball home opener Friday night.

The junior designated hitter drove a 3-2 pitch from Vikings starter Victoria Ash over the right-center field fence to finally end a game the Indians appeared to have won in regulation.


