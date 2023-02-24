VENICE — Emily Bean’s two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning gave Venice a 6-4 win over Bishop Verot in the Indians’ softball home opener Friday night.
The junior designated hitter drove a 3-2 pitch from Vikings starter Victoria Ash over the right-center field fence to finally end a game the Indians appeared to have won in regulation.
With one out in the ninth, Venice shortstop Kenna Tippman was ruled safe on a ground ball when the Verot first baseman’s foot came off the bag on the throw. That brought up Bean, who had started the game’s scoring with a solo blast in the bottom of the first.
“I was really nervous up at the plate,” Bean said. “I knew that my teammates needed me to do something and I just had to make something happen, so I just went with the pitch. I was stressed out, but I had to do something just for my team.”
Bean’s walk-off home run gave Venice a 2-0 record for the opening week of the season.
“Emily bookended those home runs and had 3 RBIs,” Venice coach Steve Constantino said. “Layne Preece was struggling to get in her groove in the preseason, but she was out there dealing tonight, and that’s where it starts, in the circle. Emily’s night was the night a kid dreams of, especially here at home.”
Bean’s first homer gave the Indians a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first, and Venice scratched two more runs across in the bottom of the second on two singles and two squeeze bunts.
Preece did not allow a hit until Camryn Feast hit a triple in the top of the fourth and scored on a fielder’s choice to make it 3-1.
That’s how it stayed until the top of the seventh, when the Vikings got two on with two out. Shortstop Sarah Yamrick lofted a fly ball to deep right, but Venice outfielder Alex Evancho dropped the potential game-ending out and both runners scored to tie the game. Feast followed with a double to drive in Yamrick and put Verot ahead 4-3.
The Indians loaded the bases with two out in the bottom of the seventh, and sent the game into extra innings when KK Smith scored on a wild pitch.
“It was definitely going to be a close game,” Bean said. “We definitely weren’t going to mercy-rule them or anything. I think with the dropped ball we all just shut down and were giving up and then we realized that we needed to do something at the plate and that’s what matters is our hitting. So we all forgot about the dropped ball and did everything at the plate that we could.”
The Indians will be off until Tuesday when they travel to Port Charlotte.
“We’re a young team,” Constantino said. “We have two juniors on the field and one senior. These are all freshmen and sophomores. If you can play two games like we just played in the first week of the season, the future is bright this year for Venice softball.”
