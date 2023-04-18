ENGLEWOOD – The first time North Port and Lemon Bay met in softball in February, the Manta Rays chased Jewelie Vanderkous from the mound in a 15-5 victory.
The Bobcats senior pitcher made sure there would be no repeat performance Tuesday night as she pitched a complete game, two-hit shutout in a 6-0 victory over the Mantas.
“I definitely did not want that to happen again,” Vanderkous said. “I just had an off game last time, I think.”
Vanderkous struck out 11 Lemon Bay batters and allowed only three base runners. Madison Kinkade singled in the fourth, Chay Zalopany walked in the sixth, and Nyah Carson tripled in the seventh.
Lemon Bay starter Zoey Mills matched Vanderkous for the first three scoreless innings, but North Port broke through in the top the fourth as Rachael Harris singled, Amayiah O’Neil walked and Caitlyn Paige followed with a two-run double to give the Bobcats a 2-0 lead.
North Port added one more in the fifth as Konstantine Belgrade reached on a fielder’s choice, got to second on an error, and scored as Harris ripped a double down the left field line.
The Bobcats broke it open in the sixth against reliever MacKenzie Vaughan, who replaced Mills after Cailline Kelly singled for her third hit of the night. Kaitlin Kohlenberg walked and Vanderkous drove in both runners with a triple to right. Vanderkous scored on an errant pick off throw to give North Port its final run of the evening.
“This is probably our most complete game that we’ve had all season in terms of pitching, hitting and fielding,” Bobcats coach Chelsea Lowy said. “One of the things we’ve really stressed with these girls is in game adjustments. We hadn’t really been super successful all season making those adjustments and tonight, these girls came out with a chip on their shoulder.
“They were definitely not looking for a repeat of our last time playing Lemon Bay and they were super focused on making those adjustments and we couldn’t be more proud of these girls tonight.”
The Bobcats are now 10-8 on the season and will host Hardee on Thursday.
“We were a lot cleaner on the field, a lot less errors,” Vanderkous said. “We adjusted in our at bats and overall, the focus was just much more there.”
Lemon Bay fell to 11-6 with the loss.
“It’s another lesson in the game,” Mantas coach Kim Pinkham said. “When you go up to bat trying not to get out as opposed to trying to get a hit, it’s hard to be successful.”
Lemon Bay will travel to Bradenton Christian on Thursday.
“This doesn’t change anything in the end,” Pinkham said. “We’re a 4A school and we are fighting to get to the 4A state playoffs. We’re in a pretty good position at this point and it’s ultimately up to them if they can find a way to pull together as a team and want to win it, then there’s a great opportunity to do some pretty cool things.”
