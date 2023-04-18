ENGLEWOOD – The first time North Port and Lemon Bay met in softball in February, the Manta Rays chased Jewelie Vanderkous from the mound in a 15-5 victory.

The Bobcats senior pitcher made sure there would be no repeat performance Tuesday night as she pitched a complete game, two-hit shutout in a 6-0 victory over the Mantas.


   
