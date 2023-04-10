PORT CHARLOTTE – DeSoto County's softball team came to Port Charlotte on Monday night riding a hot streak with seven wins in its last nine games. The two losses had come by a combined three runs.
The Pirates haven’t enjoyed as much success this season with just one win and averaging only two runs per game. The resulting 6-3 Bulldogs win would leave one wondering why the Pirates didn't have a few more victories.
DeSoto led off the first inning with a single by Emery Skinner, who went to second on an over throw. It was the first of five Pirate errors. Winning pitcher Kaylie Rhoden was safe on another error that scored Skinner.
Kali Patton doubled to put two runners in scoring position, then Jessica Rodriguez blasted the first of her three singles to score both runners and give the Bulldogs a quick 3-0 lead.
The Pirates didn’t roll over, responding with three runs in their half of the first inning. Mickey Coslor walked and stole second base. Gia Greaves drove in Coslor with a single, then scored on Lily MacGregor’s base knock. That hit turned out to be the final hit of the night for the Pirates. MacGregor advanced two bases on a wild pitch and a passed ball and scored on Jackie Kirk's groundout to tie the game at 3-3.
DeSoto took a one run lead in the second when Layna Taylor’s two-out single scored Erin Jones, who was running for Joni Taylor she singled sharply down the line at third.
Rhoden and Greaves locked horns in a pitcher’s duel with neither team able to add to their score. Greaves retired eight straight Bulldogs in one stretch while Rhoden matched that number and kept the Pirates off the board over the final six innings.
The Bulldogs got a pair of insurance runs in the sixth inning. Rodriguez got her third single and scored on a triple by Jones. A groundout by Carlisha Redding scored Jones to cap the scoring.
Despite five errors, the Pirates turned in three outstanding defensive gems that would make any team’s highlight reel. Pirates coach Morgan Coslor said difference in a win and loss was failure to get a key hit and a shaky defense early in the game.
“We had some errors early on that hurt us and we came out a little scared and timid and not ready to take the win," she said. "Our girls played good after that first inning and if we get a couple of more hits in some key spots, it’s a completely different ball game.”
DeSoto head coach Roy Dodd praised the Pirates.
“They’re a good team. That’s the best 1-and-12 team you’ll ever see. Our hitting was a little better tonight, more consistent but we have a few things to work on but our goal was to win this game and we hung on.”
Also on Monday:
North Port 4, Charlotte 0: At Punta Gorda, the Bobcats got a complete-game shutout from Jewelie Vanderkous. Amayiah O’Neil, Rachael Harris and Elise Indico each recorded triples while Konstantine Belgrade, Hailey Rachal and Kaitlin Kohlenberg drove in runs.
North Port improved to 8-7 with the win and will return home Tuesday to play Fort Myers. Charlotte fell to 14-5 ahead of its Tuesday rematch against visiting Venice.
BASEBALL
Charlotte 20, Booker 0: At Punta Gorda, the Tarpons had a “get-well” game at the plate scuffling Booker.
The Tarpons (8-11) collected 12 hits and took advantage of five walks and six Tornado errors to put together a pair of nine-run innings sandwiched around a two-run second inning.
Edwin Feliciano had three doubles, scoring three times and driving in a pair of runs. Dylan Klossner and Tyler Waterhouse each had three runs batted in. Dalton Hill collected two hits, including a triple.
Frank Planer sailed through his four innings on the mound, allowing no hits, walking one and striking out six.
Charlotte will get right back at it on Tuesday, playing host to Parrish Community.
Avon Park 6, DeSoto County 1: At Arcadia, the Bulldogs couldn’t put anything together against visiting Avon Park, mustering just six singles in taking the loss.
Will Joens had a decent start for DeSoto, going four innings, working around five hits and two walks, permitting a pair of runs while striking out six.
The Bulldogs fell to 5-11 on the season and will head to Hardee on Tuesday.
TRACK
Imagine at IMG meet: At Bradenton, Isaac Ohgagbon (400m), Andre Thibadeu (100m), Zach Parlin (100m), Trent Brown (mile) and Sophie Brown (mile) each established new personal records during the Sharks’ final track meet of the season.
HONORS
Lemon Bay monthly awards: Madison Kinkade (softball) and Nick Sheets (wrestling) where named Lemon Bay’s athletes of the month for March. Kinkade recently set a school single-game record by throwing out three would-be basestealers and picking off two more. Sheets finished fourth at the FHSAA state championships. Mercedes Roesler (girls tennis) earned the March Sportsmanship Award. Playing No. 5 singles as a senior, she has been “a caring and helpful leader and teammate,” said a school release. “Also, represents LBHS in a positive light as she is always polite and friendly in our matches with other schools.
– Staff reports
