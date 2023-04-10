PORT CHARLOTTE – DeSoto County's softball team came to Port Charlotte on Monday night riding a hot streak with seven wins in its last nine games. The two losses had come by a combined three runs.

The Pirates haven’t enjoyed as much success this season with just one win and averaging only two runs per game. The resulting 6-3 Bulldogs win would leave one wondering why the Pirates didn't have a few more victories.


   
