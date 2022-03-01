PUNTA GORDA — Charlotte’s softball team was kicking itself Tuesday night after its rally fell short in extra innings, resulting in a 7-6 loss to Lakewood Ranch.
Every part of that statement bodes well for the Tarpons going forward in the 2022 season.
“Since the first practice, I’ve been preaching we want to win game 26, 27, 28, 29,” Charlotte coach Dave Anthony said. “I don’t care so much about game 2, 3 and 4. I want to get a little bit better in every game and this is a big stepping stone for us.”
What Anthony didn’t mention is the fact the stepping stone came against a team ranked as high as No. 3 in the nation by some media outlets.
The Tarpons (1-2) shocked the Mustangs in their first turn at the plate. Jasmine Jones and Faith Wharton sandwiched singles around Kassidy Hopper’s one-out walk, then Lexi Fitzgerald ripped a towering grand slam to left-center field for a 4-0 lead.
Charlotte tacked on another run in the second when Joselyn Abel reached on a single, stole second, then came around on a pair of wild pitches.
The Mustangs, who had outscored their first three opponents by an aggregate of 39-4, were on their heels and Tarpons pitcher Mia Flores unexpectedly had a cushion to keep them there.
“Lexi getting the grand slam early allowed Mia to pitch loose,” Anthony said. “To give us that lead and let Mia throw to batters instead of trying to strike everyone out was huge.”
The Tarpons held Lakewood Ranch in check for four innings and forced the Mustangs to bring in their staff ace, Ella Dodge, for the Tarpons’ half of the fourth.
That’s when the game slowly began to tilt in favor of the visitors.
Lakewood Ranch pushed three runs across in the fifth thanks in large part to a throwing error that flipped a potential double play into a two-base miscue when the errant throw went into the Mustangs dugout.
The Mustangs (4-0) tied the score in the seventh thanks to two more errant or mishandled throws to first.
Meanwhile, Dodge was keeping the Tarpons lineup in check, fanning seven batters across four frames to send the game into extra innings.
There, Lakewood Ranch punched in two more runs on two singles and a double. Charlotte finally got to Dodge in its half of the eighth inning thanks to a Mustangs fielding miscue that allowed Hopper to score, but ultimately the tying run was left at second base.
“We could have beat the No. 3 team in the nation – we probably should have beaten them – and we’ll get better going forward,” Anthony said. “Hopefully this makes us better at the end of the year and we win 26, 27, 28 and 29.”
It was a heroic effort by Flores, who might have had a shutout if not for the throwing errors. Flores has pitched every inning of every game so far for the Tarpons as the team’s lone pitcher until after spring break.
“She knows there’s not anybody in the dugout coming to get her,” Anthony said. “And she has still battled her butt off. Three games in a row. She’s an animal. She pitched great tonight. Everybody played great tonight.”
