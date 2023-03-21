PUNTA GORDA – When a softball game ends with a score of 19-9, two things are readily apparent concerning the winning team:
The bats are hot.
Everything else is not.
Tuesday against visiting Riverview, Charlotte amassed 18 hits and unveiled yet another weapon at the plate to lengthen an already deep lineup. All of that came in handy as the Tarpons squandered most of a nine-run lead, then erupted for eight runs in the sixth for a run-rule ending.
The Tarpons also committed six errors while pitchers Mia Flores and Dava Hoffer never really found a rhythm in the circle. Some of it could be chalked up to having just one practice in a 13-day span with everyone out for spring break.
“We were a little rust and we kind of knew it coming in,” Charlotte coach Dave Anthony said. “But we also figured we could work through it in this game and then be ready to go for the rest of the week.”
That appeared to be exactly what Charlotte (6-2) was doing while taking an 11-2 lead through three innings only to find themselves clinging to an 11-9 advantage heading to the bottom of the sixth.
Charlotte opened the deciding frame by getting its first two runners on base in the bottom of the sixth. With the bases loaded and one out, Amber Chumley roped a double up the middle to clear the bases. Lexi Fitzgerald followed with a walk and Faith Wharton pushed the Tarpons lead to 15-9 on a single to left field.
With two outs, Flores singled up middle to bring home Fitzgerald and Wharton, then she scored on Riverview’s fifth error of the game. Jaiden Halverson ended it with a run-scoring single to left.
During the eight-run spree, Maddie Stamm laid out two of her three slap singles, providing a different look to the lower part of the Tarpons’ lineup.
“We’ve been working and working and working with her this year,” Anthony said. “We’re teaching her to slap and she’s a weapon. We keep saying we’ve gotta get her in the lineup and were just kind of hoping she’d be there by the end of the year, but she took a big step forward tonight.”
Meanwhile, Charlotte’s pitching went a touch sideways.
Flores largely pitched her way out of big trouble during her first three innings, handing Hoffer an 11-2 lead to begin the fourth. The sophomore ran into trouble right away with control issues and some slipshod fielding, giving up three runs in the fourth, then loading the bases with no outs in the fifth.
Flores returned and prevented a big inning, but gave up three runs in the sixth.
Anthony said as pitchers who rely on location and defense rather than overpowering hitters, the long layoff likely played a role in both missing their spots.
“Our pitchers had to work through a little bit,” he said. “The biggest thing is, when pitchers don’t throw for 12, 13 days, it’s a little hard for them to come back in at game speed and hit every little spot.
“For the most part this year, Dava Hoffer has carried us. Tonight she wasn’t precisely on, but that’s a part of being a team,” Anthony added. “If you’ve got a good team, they pick you up. Mia came in and finished the job and the bats were there.”
Jasmine Jones, Chumley, Fitzgerald, Hoffer, Josalin Abel and Halverson all had a pair of hits to go with Stamm’s three. Every Tarpon that went to the plate got on base. Chumley had four runs batted in while Hoffer drove in three.
Tuesday marked the opening act of a very busy week for Charlotte. Wednesday, the Tarpons will travel to North Port, then over the weekend, they will play four games in an Ocala tournament.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.