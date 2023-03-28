VENICE – Home runs from Amber Chumley and Faith Wharton gave Charlotte the early lead, but the Tarpons had to hold on in the end to edge Venice, 5-4, in a non-district softball game Tuesday night.
Chumley led off the top of the third with a first-pitch home run against Indians starter Layne Preece to give the Tarpons a 3-1 advantage. Bailee Riggins relieved Preece and immediately walked Lexi Fitzgerald, then gave up the two-run blast by Wharton to put Charlotte in front 5-1. It was Wharton's fifth homer of the season.
"Off the bat, I knew it was gone," Wharton said. "A lot of them I don't, but that one I did."
The Indians then chipped away at the lead, getting one run back in the bottom of the third as Myah Purdy singled, moved to second on a wild pitch, and scored on a base hit by Emily Beam.
Venice made it 5-3 in the bottom of the sixth as Hailey Perez led off with a walk, and pinch runner Alex Evancho came around on a double by KK Smith.
Kinley Rutherford led off the bottom of the seventh with a home run over the right field fence to make it a one run game, but Tarpons pitcher Dava Hoffer settled down and retired the next three Indians in order for the victory.
"I'm not afraid of playing a close game with these guys. I feel like they're going to come through when they need to," Charlotte coach Dave Anthony said. "They're all seasoned players. They don't get nervous and if we play a clean game, we're a hard team to beat."
Hoffer used a changeup to keep the Indians hitters off balance, as she scattered seven hits, walked two and struck out four.
"That was a pitch that I've been working on all season and like Coach Dave said, once I use that pitch, it's going to be very deadly with my pitching career," Hoffer said. "It was definitely my pitch this game. We've had a few close games this year and we're comfortable in those situations."
Charlotte got its first two runs in the top of the first inning without a hit as Jazz Jones and Chumley walked and moved up to second and third on a ground ball to first. Wharton drove in Jones with a groundout to short, and Chumley scored on a wild pitch.
Venice answered in the bottom of the second as Raionna Smith singled and KK Smith beat out a bunt to put runners on first and second. Riley Sullivan's sacrifice bunt moved the runners up and Zoey Lynn's ground ball to second scored the first Indians run.
Riggins shut the Tarpons down the rest of the way after giving up the home run to Wharton, but the Indians comeback fell short.
"I'll take this one for the team," Venice coach Steve Constantino said. "I probably should have started Riggins tonight. But what are you going to do? You put what seems like the right thing to put out there and sometimes you win and sometimes you lose. So I'll take credit for this one. This one's not on the kids."
Venice is now 8-4 and will host Parrish Thursday night. Charlotte improved to 11-3 and travels to Mariner on Thursday.
