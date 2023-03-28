VENICE – Home runs from Amber Chumley and Faith Wharton gave Charlotte the early lead, but the Tarpons had to hold on in the end to edge Venice, 5-4, in a non-district softball game Tuesday night.

Chumley led off the top of the third with a first-pitch home run against Indians starter Layne Preece to give the Tarpons a 3-1 advantage. Bailee Riggins relieved Preece and immediately walked Lexi Fitzgerald, then gave up the two-run blast by Wharton to put Charlotte in front 5-1. It was Wharton's fifth homer of the season.


